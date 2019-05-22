At Hoover, Ala., it was a familiar result.
South Carolina, as in so many years past, quickly exited the SEC tournament.
South Carolina, as in so many times this year, cost itself the game just as much as the opponent won it.
The Gamecocks, after fighting to their last breath just to make it to the SEC tournament, loudly exhaled Tuesday with an 8-6 first-round loss to LSU. USC finished the season 28-28, its worst record since 1996, and will miss the NCAA tournament for the third time in five years.
USC’s chances of making a run in the tournament were slim, as the story of this season — thin pitching depth, caused by numerous injuries — made a miraculous run to the championship less likely than the season re-starting. Yet it was still painfully familiar to watch the Gamecocks blow their chance one more time.
Staked to a 5-1 lead, starter Cam Tringali gave up a single, stolen base, hit batter and walk, all with two outs. That wound up plating two LSU runs.
Dylan Harley relieved in the fourth and threw two strikes among eight pitches. There was another hit batter and two wild pitches among the others.
The Tigers took a 6-5 lead in that frame and following the script, USC got barely anything the rest of the game. Six hits and five runs in the first two innings became two hits and no runs for the duration.
The Gamecocks were 4-of-16 with runners in scoring position. They stranded nine runners.
USC matched its loss total of 1996 last year (26) but still reached the championship game of a Super Regional. Expected to have a bad year this season and with nine of 19 pitchers lost to injury, the storyline was set early.
Yet the Gamecocks have missed three of five postseasons seven years after being considered one of the best — if not the best — programs in the sport.