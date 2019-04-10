COLUMBIA — The numbers trumped the numbers, so South Carolina is focusing on other numbers.
Mark Kingston is part of the new wave of baseball, embracing analytics and sabermetrics over the “old school” ways of playing the game. He tailored his offense to focus on launch angles and exit velocity, adopting the mantra of getting the ball in the air and doing damage when a batter got, from what he had studied on the computer, his pitch to hit.
To be fair, that approach was used last year and the Gamecocks were nine innings from Omaha. And this year, the Gamecocks lead the SEC in home runs with 52.
But the other numbers aren't adding up. The Gamecocks are last in batting average and are off to their worst start in the SEC since joining the league in 1992. USC, which begins a three-game series at Florida on Thursday, is 3-9 in conference games.
“It’s become very clear that we have to find other ways to manufacture runs,” Kingston said after Tuesday’s 5-4 win over Charlotte. “I just told them be prepared to scrap, be prepared to play old-school baseball. If we can drive the ball out of the ballpark, we will, when we have to do other things, we’ll have to try other things.”
The good of the situation is Kingston isn’t pounding on a square peg, trying to get it in a round hole. Against Charlotte, as they did against Alabama last weekend, the Gamecocks were more aggressive on the basepaths and had their batters bunt more.
The home run was still big, as Andrew Eyster broke a 3-3 tie with a solo shot in the sixth inning. And the Gamecocks beat a top-five N.C. State team last week when Jacob Olson guided a two-run walk-off dinger into the seats.
The system has produced some good numbers, such as a 14-3 record to start the season. But at 6-10 since, something needed to change, especially when the pitching staff has been so unlucky with injuries that the Gamecocks only have 12 arms to get through four games per week.
“We were scoring all our runs, basically home runs and doubles. As much as we would have liked to continue that in SEC play, it doesn’t always work that way,” Eyster said. “It is something that we’ve had to re-learn and re-focus on so we’re not a one-sided offense.”
USC lost both ends of a doubleheader to the Crimson Tide and had seven hits over two games. In the first, they were defeated by a 79-pitch complete game.
They won the third in 12 innings despite not recording a hit after the fifth. T.J. Hopkins walked, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored the game-winner on another wild pitch.
The numbers approach has led to much consternation, especially when a couple of fundamental lapses led to a couple of losses. And many accurately point out that numbers never would have said to start reliever Michael Roth against Clemson in a College World Series elimination game.
Roth threw a complete game, led USC to the first of two national championships and became the greatest pitcher in CWS history. Baseball, a game of percentages, sometimes requires playing the gut feeling.
USC has adapted, trying throughout the Alabama series to jumpstart the offense, and continued on Tuesday.
“We tried hit-and-runs, we tried steals, we tried safety squeezes, we hit homers,” Kingston said. “If that’s how we have to try to win games, that’s how we’ll try to win games.”
With their season nearing the point of no return, the Gamecocks had no choice but to shift gears mid-journey. The numbers might suggest a different approach but the only numbers that matter are grouped into wins and losses.