Gamecocks awaiting word from three football prospects expected to announce this week

South Carolina is hoping for good recruiting news this week with three players targeted by the Gamecocks expected to announce their commitments.

Raheim Sanders of Rockledge, Fla., who is being recruited as an athlete, said he will make his choice from USC, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Florida State. He can play receiver, running back or linebacker.

Linebacker Navonteque Strong of Mississippi Gulf Coast JC is expected to choose from USC and Mississippi State. Some of his other offers include Colorado, Washington State, Memphis, East Carolina, Louisiana and Toledo. The Gamecocks were the first SEC team to offer Strong.

Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, N.C., also is expected to announce his commitment at the end of the week. He's had a top five of USC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State.

Clemson beat Ohio State for four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato of Fort Lauderdale. The heavily recruited Stellato narrowed his decision to the Tigers and Buckeyes weeks ago and announced his commitment to the Tigers Friday.

Last season Stellato had 42 catches for 727 yards and 9 touchdowns. He’s ranked 22nd nationally among receivers and is the No. 19 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite. He gives the Tigers 14 commitments for the 2021 class and the third receiver.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is working a small number of highly rated prospects for his final spots in the 2021 class. The Tigers have a pair of offensive linemen already in the class, one a center and one a tackle.

Caldwell could add a couple more to the list at guard and tackle. One who fits both spots is Dietrick Pennington (6-5, 326) of Memphis. He plays tackle but in the 247Sports Composite is rated as a four-star guard. Pennington recently cut his list to a final five of Clemson, LSU, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.

“From my recent visits to Clemson, and talking to the coaching staff, I can see myself growing spiritually and as a man there,” Pennington said. “I’m being recruited as a tackle. We haven’t talked about it much, but in general he (Caldwell) likes my aggression and footwork. He also likes the way that I could bend, that I was a natural athlete, and the way that I could catch on to different things quickly.”

Some of the other offers Pennington considered were from USC, Mississippi State, Memphis, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam (6-3, 250) of Highland Springs, Va., is one of the highest rated prospects on USC’s board right now, and the Gamecocks are one of the highest rated programs on his.

Gilliam said USC, Penn State and Oklahoma are the three strongest schools with him at this point, though he’s not cut his list to those three. There are many more offers he’s still considering. Last week Gilliam had a Zoom call with several members of the Gamecock staff.

“South Carolina is a huge priority for me,” Gilliam said. “Top schools, all the best stuff. Conversations are like with family. We talked about things, about how they see me. We’re in like that development stage. They were just telling me, ‘We want you.’ It’s a big opportunity for me to come there and chase all my dreams. Everything I need and I’m looking for is at South Carolina.”

The Gamecocks have been recruiting Gilliam for the better part of two years, so he knows what a priority he has become for them. “They’re pursuing extremely hard, and I would say Penn State, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas are as well,” he said.

Gilliam is ranked No. 7 nationally among weakside defensive ends in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s the No. 4 ranked prospect in Virginia. He had 7 sacks last season.

USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford has been at work recruiting three-star tackle Charles Armstrong (6-5, 270) of Bradenton, Fla. Armstrong has not yet visited USC, but said he wants to.

Armstrong lists South Carolina among his favorites, and said he's also looking at UCF, Pitt, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State and USF.

Other offers are from Arizona State, Minnesota, UCF, USF, Utah, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina. He has visited Florida State, Florida and UCF.

USC continues to hold a place of prominence with three-star linebacker Jabril McNeill of Raleigh. He named his top 11 schools last week, and this summer he’ll cut that list down to five. From there he’ll take more visits and then make his decision.

Joining the Gamecocks in the 11 are N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Washington, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan State, Louisville, West Virginia and Oklahoma. McNeill visited the Gamecocks for a junior day in January and since then they have been a major factor with him.

“I just really like the environment, I love the coaches and the people,” McNeill said. “I was there for a junior day and I just loved it, the brand new facilities they’ve got. When I was talking to the weight training coach about how they help you get stronger, faster and better, I just liked it all.”

Last season McNeill had 145 tackles with 21 quarterback hurries and 5 sacks. He’s ranked No. 31 among outside linebackers nationally in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 28 prospect in North Carolina.

USC target defensive tackle Isaiah Coe of Iowa Western JC committed to Oklahoma.

USC and Clemson target defensive back Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg, Md., committed to Notre Dame.

Cornerback Omarion Cooper of Lehigh Acres, Fla., who had USC in his final six, committed to Florida State.

USC wide receiver target Breon Pass of Reidsville, N.C., has decided to concentrate on basketball, not football, in his college career. Muschamp recruited Pass and he was favoring the Gamecocks in football, but he said he had to go with his passion, which is basketball.

USC is in the final four with defensive end George Wilson of Virginia Beach. The others are North Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State.

USC is in the top five with athlete Myzel Williams of Deltona, Fla. The others are Mississippi State, Cal, N.C. State and Louisville.

Defensive end Keanu Koht of Vero Beach, Fla., who was offered by Clemson soon after Korey Foreman decommitted, does not have the Tigers in his top four of Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oregon.

USC target running back Caleb McDowell of Leesburg, Ga., decommitted from N.C. State.

Clemson and USC target defensive end Dallas Turner of Fort Lauderdale was offered by Notre Dame.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver Darius Hough committed to Gardner-Webb for the 2020 class.

Spartanburg placekicker Will Fowler was offered by West Virginia.