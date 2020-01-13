South Carolina is looking to add another running back to the 2020 class, and the Gamecocks will learn this week if it will be Henry Parrish of Miami.

On his Instagram Friday night, Parrish posted he will announce a commitment this week. He was committed to Pitt until last month and has posted a top four of the Panthers, USC, Oregon and Ole Miss. Miami and Florida also have been involved. He took official visits to USC, Pitt and Florida Atlantic.

Lane Kiffin, now the coach at Ole Miss, was the coach at FAU when Parrish visited there and he reportedly has Parrish set for a visit to Oxford on Jan. 31. Parrish rushed for 2,319 yards and 38 touchdowns last season. He is a 4-star prospect by the 247Sports composite and ranked the No. 24 running back in the country in the 2020 class.

USC offered defensive back Ennis Rakestraw of Duncanville, Texas, recently, but he said he hasn’t heard much from them since then so he won’t visit at this point. He has identified visits with Alabama, Georgia and Missouri.

Nebraska transfer wide receiver Miles Jones, who visited USC last season, will walk on at Tennessee.

Ridge View defensive back Tyson Player was given a preferred walk-on offer from Tennessee and a scholarship offer from UNLV.

Former Colorado State fullback/tight end Adam Prentice is joining the USC program this week as a grad transfer student. The native of Fresno, Calif., spent five years at Colorado State and he was ready for a new challenge after his head coach Mike Bobo was fired and landed in Columbia.

Prentice will join former Ram quarterback Collin Hill as transfers to USC. He will walk-on this spring with plans to go on scholarship in the fall.

Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms has his decision down to a scholarship offer from new South Florida head coach Jeff Scott and a PWO offer from Scott’s former boss at Clemson, Dabo Swinney. Helms, who was once committed to Holy Cross, will take an official visit to Clemson this weekend and one to USF the following weekend.

The questions about wide receiver Da’Quon Stewart and his future as a USC commitment were answered last week when he announced on Instagram a decommitment from the Gamecocks. Stewart committed to the Gamecocks last January following an unofficial visit. USC was his first offer, but the Gamecocks did not sign him last month, reportedly due to concerns about his academic progress.

Stewart was a Shrine Bowl selection this season. He is rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 15 prospect in the state of North Carolina in the 247Sports composite. The Gamecocks now have two receivers in their 2020 class, which numbers 21 newcomers. Two of them, defensive end Jordan Burch and defensive lineman Alex Huntley, are expected to sign next month.

Tight end Robbie Ouzts of Rock Hill could emerge as one of the top prospects in the state for the 2021 class. His coach has called him an old school-style of tight end with a great work ethic. Major programs have started to catch on and his offers include USC, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

USC has known about Ouzts for a while and recently offered him, and that has given him a lot to think about.

“Things really heated up during a 7-on-7 over the summer,” Ouzts said. “I guess I made some good plays sparking interest from coach (Will) Muschamp and some other coaches. I was invited to the camp and got to really talk to coach (Bobby) Bentley with my family and develop a relationship. South Carolina has been in touch with me constantly since, and after a pretty decent season this year and a recent change in offensive coordinators, coach Muschamp called me and officially gave me a full ride scholarship to South Carolina.”

Ouzts also attended a Clemson camp last summer and received some interest from the Tigers then, but he said he’s not heard much from them since. Ouzts has not yet been given a star ranking in the 247Sports composite but the network does rank him No. 11 in South Carolina among 2021 prospects.

Clemson will host some top 2021 prospects this month, but defensive end Cade Denhoff of Lakeland, Fla., won’t be among them. It’s not because he doesn’t want to visit, or doesn’t plan to visit, it’s just that he can’t.

Denhoff said basketball and family obligations will dominate his time in January and February and he won’t take any more visits until March. And when he does, Clemson will be one of his stops.

“I talk to them usually about once a week, sometimes with coach (Brent) Venables, lot of times with coach (Lemanski) Hall, the defensive ends coach,” Denhoff said. “They like to keep up with me, keep up with my family, basketball, football. They are just family people. They are pretty invested in their recruits’ lives, so that’s kind of cool. "

Denhoff has Clemson among his top seven, along with Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia. And an eighth team came into the picture last week when Georgia offered. Denhoff said he has family in Athens and has always had the Bulldogs on his radar.

The 247Sports compositing ranking lists Denhoff as a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 13 player in the state of Florida for the 2021 class.

The Palmetto State has a good group of receivers who are drawing major offers. Among them is Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon. Georgia Tech, Washington State and Georgia State recently offered. He also has offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Duke, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington State, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. And Clemson is showing solid interest.

“Hearing a lot,” Huggins-Bruce said of his contact from the Tigers. “Clemson, that’s the national champion. That would be a big offer."

USC is one of the offers out to defensive end Keeshawn Silver of Rocky Mount, N.C. Some of his other offers are North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, East Carolina, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. Silver is not ready to trim his list at this point. He has visited USC five times, once for a camp and four times for games.

Silver made 48 tackles with eight sacks last season. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the 21st best prospect in North Carolina in the 247Sports composite.

Clemson offered cornerback Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Ga. Hancock holds a 4-star rating in the 247Sports composite and is ranked 26th in the state of Georgia. He also has offers from USC, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Colorado, Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, UCF and others. In announcing his offer on Twitter, Hancock called Clemson his “dream school.” He has visited North Carolina, Ohio State and Notre Dame.