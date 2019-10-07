One of the top football recruits in the state of Georgia caused a stir last week with conflicting messages on Twitter.

Jaheim Bell, a wide receiver/tight end from Valdosta, Ga., just recently announced a final three of South Carolina, Florida State and Oklahoma. On Thursday night, Bell tweeted that he would be announcing a commitment Friday, but that was refuted on Twitter later in the night by his mother and uncle. Then Friday morning Bell tweeted a new profile picture of himself dressed in an Auburn uniform. He did not say he had committed to Auburn.

Bell once was a Florida commitment but he broke away from the Gators on July 4. USC put on a fullcourt press and he took an official visit with the Gamecocks in June. He returned last month for the Alabama game.

“I feel pretty good about it (South Carolina),” Bell said. “They’ve got a pretty good team. I can see myself catching a lot of balls. They throw the ball pretty well.”

Bell previously said he would announce his commitment on Dec. 18. He is out for the rest of this season with a torn ACL suffered in practice. Bell is considered one of the top offensive talents in Georgia for the 2020 class. In his junior year, he had 70 catches for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Len’Neth Whitehead, a linebacker and running back from Athens, Ga., made his official visit to USC for the Kentucky game.

“He really enjoyed his time at South Carolina, it was a great experience,” Whitehead’s coach, Josh Alexander, said. “He’s really high on South Carolina and he really likes what he sees and what they are telling him."

Whitehead has also taken an official visit to Tennessee and he will take an official visit to Wisconsin later this month. Alexander said Whitehead also likes Tennessee and Georgia.

USC head coach Will Muschamp and secondary coach/defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson remain in strong pursuit of safety D.J. Taylor of Tampa, and they’re making progress. Taylor has been committed to Arizona State since the summer after taking an official visit to Tempe in late May. He said Muschamp texts him daily and also calls regularly, and he’s ready for Taylor to set his official visit date with the Gamecocks.

“He called and wanted me to come up there for an official,” Taylor said. “I’m thinking about doing the Vanderbilt game (Nov. 2), so he said I might have to fly up their Saturday morning and go from there.”

The presence of his good friend John Dixon with the Gamecocks is no small matter in Taylor’s recruiting.

“John Dixon always keeps up, like every week, what you going to do, you need to get up here and see how it is, all that kind of stuff,” Taylor said. “He wants another kid from the Tampa Bay area that can play with him. And he thought I can fit that defense that they have and have a chance to start early too.”

Taylor said he remains committed to Arizona State at this point but USC and Louisville, and to a lesser degree Penn State, are also on his mind.

USC target defensive end Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tenn., took his official visit to Tennessee over the weekend. He also has taken official visits to USC and Alabama and is scheduled for an official visit to Florida State on Nov. 2. He plans to make his announcement on Thanksgiving Day.

USC target running back Henry Parrish of Miami, a Pitt commitment, was offered by Southern Cal. He took an official visit to Columbia for the Kentucky weekend. He also has visited Pitt.

Former USC commitment offensive lineman Issiah Walker of Miami committed to Florida. He was in Gainesville Saturday for the Auburn game.

Defensive tackle Katron Evans (Class of 2021) of Norfolk, Va., named Clemson in his top 12. The others are Penn State, Virginia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama and Oregon.

Linebacker Aaron Willis of Baltimore named a top five of Clemson, Maryland, Georgia, LSU and Alabama.

Safety Bryce Steele of Raleigh released a top 10 Saturday night and USC is in the group. The other nine are Penn State, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio State.

USC offered tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte. He also has offers from North Carolina and LSU.

Clemson offered Caleb Williams (Class of 2021) of Washington, D.C. He is one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks.

“I’ve been rooting for Clemson since (QB Deshaun) Watson, so I’ve always liked Clemson and wanted the offer, and finally got it,” Williams said. So, it was exciting being able to get that call from coach (Dabo) Swinney.”

Going into his junior season, Williams had passed for 2,931 yards and 26 touchdowns in two seasons at Gonzaga High School according to MaxPreps.

Williams visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game. Last summer he visited Oregon, Penn State, Georgia and Oklahoma among others, and he camped at LSU. He said one of his future visits this season probably will be LSU. USC also has offered Williams along with Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Stanford, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

Quarterback Grantt Logan (Class of 2022) of Mooresboro, N.C., was at USC for the Kentucky game. He camped at USC the last two summers when recruiter Bobby Bentley first took notice, and he was in for the spring game in April.

“It was an absolutely great visit,” Logan said. “Such hospitality and kind people in Columbia. We were treated with A-1 service. Everything from the tour of the facilities, the food, to the bus ride from the football facilities, to the stadium for pregame, was amazing. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric."

The evaluation process continues for Logan. No one has offered yet, but it’s still early and he’s still developing.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones was offered by Louisville, Vanderbilt and Penn State. He was at West Virginia on Saturday.

Kicker Will Fowler of Spartanburg was at USC for the Kentucky game. “It was really fun. Loved the environment in Williams-Brice.” Fowler plans to return to Clemson this weekend for the Florida State game. He also visited earlier in the season. He will also be at Alabama for the LSU game. He visited Georgia in the spring.

Quarterback Raheim Jeter (Class of 2023) of Byrnes was back at USC for the Kentucky game. “It was great. It’s always good to get to Williams-Brice, especially for a night game.”

Basketball

USC, Pitt, Providence, Seton Hall and Miami are the finalists for Earl Timberlake (6-5) of Washington, D.C., according to StockRisers. He took official visits to each and has no other visits planned.

There’s been no movement with Ja’Von Benson (6-8) of Ridge View. According to his coach, Benson is still trying to decide between USC and the College of Charleston. No coaches were in last week to see him.

Isaih Moore (6-10) of Sumter, who played his freshman season at the College of Charleston and is now at Pearl River JC in Mississippi, committed to St. John’s, according to the Sumter Item.