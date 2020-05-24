Gamecocks alum Deebo Samuel ready to build on outstanding 49ers rookie season

Deebo Samuel isn’t worried about the “sophomore slump.” He understands it’s a possibility, after such an electrifying rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, that his second year won’t live up to the first.

He isn’t concerned, for two reasons. First, he’s playing the best football of his career after an all-star but injury-riddled five seasons at South Carolina, and won’t waste time thinking of what could happen.

Second, he’s far from the only one seeing the lack of proven production in the 49ers’ receivers room and thinking, “Who else is gonna do it?”

“Honestly, I didn’t think I would change anything that I’ve been doing,” Samuel told San Francisco media last week. “Just continue to be me, even if it’s not being the No. 1 receiver. Doing my job and bringing my teammates along. We have freakish athletes all throughout the room.”

That may be accurate, but hardly any of them have displayed their acumen in a game. There are 11 receivers not named Deebo Samuel currently on the 49ers’ roster and only three caught a pass last year.

Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Richie James combined for 47 catches in 2019, Bourne hauling in 30 and Pettis getting 11 before he missed the final 11 games of the season, including the 49ers’ three playoff games.

The rest of the room is four guys who were mostly on injured reserve all year, another who was on the practice squad since December and three rookies, including Arizona State product Brandon Aiyuk, who the 49ers so coveted they used a first-round draft pick on him (they used the other on Samuel’s former USC teammate, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw).

The 49ers are in the rare position of not really needing a top “receiver.” Their best pass-catcher is George Kittle, who broke the 1,000-yard receiving mark last year and is reportedly about to become the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Yet they need somebody to stretch the field, and with last year’s top receiver Emmanuel Sanders gone to New Orleans and speedster Marquise Goodwin off to Philadelphia, there’s only one selection.

“For him to play with a physicality he has and just to play like a man throughout the year, whether he’s been hurt or not, has been very impressive,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in December. “He’s got a lot longer to go, but he’s earned a lot of respect on this team for how tough he’s been out there.”

Samuel ranks second on the 49ers’ chart of most receiving yards by a rookie with his 802 in 2019, only behind some guy named Jerry Rice. His 57 catches is also second in team history for a rookie, behind Earl Cooper, who was a running back by trade and Joe Montana’s check-down target in his spare time.

Samuel also rushed 14 times for 159 yards and scored eight touchdowns last year, and if the 49ers had held onto their 10-point fourth-quarter lead in Super Bowl LIV, could have wound up the game’s MVP.

All he did there was catch five balls for 39 yards and rush three times for 53 yards, a Super Bowl-record by a wide receiver, before the 49ers abruptly stopped getting him the ball.

That won’t be something that re-occurs in 2020. It really can’t be, judging from the other returning receivers, and Samuel knows it.

“I think Emmanuel played a major role in (me becoming a leader),” Samuel said. “He said, ‘Bro, you don’t know that you’re a leader just by your play, just imagine how big a leader you can be when you’re more verbal and can coach players on certain things.’

“I’m really not a talkative guy, I like to lead by example, so I’ve been working on being more verbal lately.”

Samuel has been training with former NFL rushing champion Adrian Peterson and some of his 49ers teammates, and trying to get together with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for offseason throwing drills. He’s spoken with Aiyuk (and fellow rookie receiver Jauan Jennings, a Tennessee product who Samuel saw during his college days) and channeled what Sanders taught him into his future.

“When we got Emmanuel, the whole room changed. He brought the vet mentality we needed in the room,” Samuel said. “The loss of him, it was kind of big, but we knew we weren’t going to be able to keep everybody, so we had to find a guy to kind of step up and take his role.”

That’s Samuel. His rookie season was dreamy, a kid from Inman starring in the Super Bowl.

Sophomore slump?

Don’t bet on it.

“At the beginning of the year, I was still kind of learning, still trying to figure things out,” he said. “You become better listening to the verbiage, knowing where to line up, and just getting lined up faster and not thinking as much.

“Going into this year, I’m just trying to double what I did last year.”