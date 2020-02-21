Gamecocks' Will Muschamp adds Super Bowl champion from Lowcountry to coaching staff

COLUMBIA — Rod Wilson is home.

The Cross native and South Carolina alum was officially hired by his alma mater on Friday as the Gamecocks’ new inside linebackers coach. USC’s Board of Trustees approved a one-year contract paying him $275,000.

The move fills Will Muschamp’s staff (again) after a winter of upheaval and retained coaches who switched positions. USC hired five new coaches and another looked around (receivers coach Bryan McClendon interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Wilson was last seen on the sideline during Super Bowl LIV less than three weeks ago, helping Kansas City win the NFL championship. A special teams assistant with the Chiefs, Wilson also coached at Charleston Southern and Furman following a lengthy NFL playing career which included another Super Bowl.

Wilson, who attended Cross High School in Berkeley County, was a versatile player with the Gamecocks from 2001-04. He played five positions, starting as a quarterback and receiver but then switching to defense.

He never forgot his Lowcountry roots. “Cross is a big part of who I am today,” the 1999 South Carolina Mr. Football finalist told The Goose Creek Gazette in 2016.

He fills the 10th position spot on USC’s staff, freeing Muschamp from coaching a position. He joined Mike Bobo (offensive coordinator), Tracy Rocker (defensive line), Joe Cox (tight ends) and Paul Jackson (strength) as new hires.

In addition, Kyle Krantz was demoted to analyst, then promoted to special teams coordinator while Bobby Bentley was switched from tight ends to assistant quarterbacks coach, then returned to running backs, the spot he coached from 2016-18 before tight ends last year. The Gamecocks also changed two non-coaching roles, hiring Connor Shaw to replace Marcus Lattimore as Director of Football Student-Athlete Development and Drew Hughes to replace Matt Lindsey as Director of Player Personnel.