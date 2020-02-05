Gamecocks add Rock Hill receiver; Jordan Burch expected to sign at 1

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will add several more players to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, the second National Signing Day of the recruiting year.
The first surprise of the day came from Florida recruit Gilber Edmond, a defensive end who had verbally committed to USF. He flipped to USC.
The Gamecocks received a commitment from wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell from Rock Hill, who chose USC over Tennessee.
Defensive end Jordan Burch, who verbally committed to USC in December, will sign alongside his teammates at 1 p.m. at Columbia's Hammond School. Burch has never publicly wavered on his commitment but did visit national champion LSU two weekends ago.
He officially visited the Gamecocks last weekend, and made several unofficial visits to campus during the last year.
Will Muschamp will address the class at 4:30 p.m. The Gamecocks are expected to officially add Colorado State transfers Collin Hill (QB) and Adam Prentice (FB) along with several other recruits who did not sign in December.
This story will be updated throughout Wednesday.
SOUTH CAROLINA SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Last school)
Rashad Amos RB 6-0 213 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
Jaheim Bell ATH 6-2 207 Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta)
Ger-Cari Caldwell WR 6-4 190 Rock Hill (Northwestern)
Luke Doty QB 6-1 185 Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach)*
Gilber Edmond DE 6-4 215 Fort Pierce, Fla. (Westwood)
O’Donnell Fortune DB 6-1 172 Sumter (Sumter)*
Tonka Hemingway DL 6-2 259 Conway (Conway)
Dominick Hill DB 6-0 188 Orlando (Jones)*
Joey Hunter DB 6-0 197 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
Trai Jones OL 6-2 276 Abbeville (Abbeville)*
Mohamed Kaba LB 6-2 212 Clinton, N.C. (Clinton)*
Vershon Lee OL 6-3 300 Woodbridge, Va. (Freedom)*
MarShawn Lloyd RB 5-9 211 Middletown, Del. (DeMatha Catholic)*
Rico Powers WR 6-1 183 Atlanta (Hapeville Charter)
Makius Scott DL 6-3 306 Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville)
Eric Shaw TE 6-4 205 Dadeville, Ala. (Reeltown)
Jazston Turnetine OL 6-6 337 Stockbridge, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)*
Tyshawn Wannamaker OL 6-3 347 St. Matthews (Calhoun County)*
ZaQuandre White RB 6-2 205 North Fort Myers, Fla. (Iowa Western CC)
Mike Wyman WR 6-2 188 Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)*
*Early enrollees
The following are verbally committed to USC but have not signed
Jordan Burch DE 6-5 275 Columbia (Hammond)
Collin Hill QB 6-5 214 Moore (Colorado State)
Alex Huntley DL 6-3 288 Columbia (Hammond)
Mitch Jeter PK 5-11 175 Concord, N.C. (Cannon School)
Kai Kroeger P 6-3 190 Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest)
Adam Prentice FB 6-0 236 Fresno, Calif. (Colorado State)
Da’Qon Stewart WR 6-2 190 Huntersville, N.C. (North Mecklenburg)
The following will accept preferred walk-on spots from the Gamecocks
Bradley Dunn FB 5-11 225 Columbia (Hammond)
Brandon Edwards RB 5-10 185 Blythewood (Blythewood)
Fabian Goodman CB 5-10 165 Columbia (Hammond)
James Reedy OL 6-6 290 Columbia (Cardinal Newman)
Kamarah Reynolds-Hall CB 5-8 170 Columbia (Ridge View)
Hunter Rogers LS 6-1 185 Columbia (Spring Valley)
Jesse Sanders TE 6-4 200 Aiken (South Aiken)
Dylan Sebuck OL 6-5 290 Mount Pleasant (Oceanside Collegiate)
Chuck Strickland OL 6-3 270 Duncan (Byrnes)
Darryle Ware LB 6-2 220 North Charleston (Fort Dorchester)