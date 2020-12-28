Gamecocks add cornerback to recruiting class, Clemson gets commitment from wide receiver

Christmas Day brought holiday cheer and new commitments for the South Carolina and Clemson football programs.

The Gamecocks added cornerback Isaiah Norris of T.L. Hanna and Georgia Military JC for the 2021 recruiting class, and the Tigers picked up wide receiver Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach for the class of 2022.

Norris was one of the first offers new USC coach Shane Beamer extended after taking over the program. Norris had been committed to Middle Tennessee State and also had offers from Tennessee and Washington State.

Norris wasn’t a new name to the Gamecocks. Former coach Will Muschamp initiated the contact months ago and running backs coach Des Kitchings kept the conversation going. When Beamer gave him the opportunity to play in his home state, the deal was sealed.

“I chose Carolina because South Carolina is home,” Norris said. “Why go somewhere else and play when your home state recognizes your ability to be a game changer. I love my home state and I want to represent my home. Also, South Carolina has followed me since my senior year of high school and throughout my journey in junior college, and to finally become a Gamecock is everything.

"I believe that Coach Beamer represents a new era for Gamecock football. He is extremely positive and encouraging. I like the vibe he brings and his desire to make Gamecock football the best.”

Norris played the 2019 season at New Mexico Military and had five interceptions. He will not play this spring for Georgia Military so that he can focus on his grades and graduate in the spring.

Norris will join another Georgia Military defensive back, Marcellas Dial, with the Gamecocks. Both signed with the USC earlier this month. The Gamecocks now have 14 of their allotted 25 spots accounted for in the 2021 class.

Randall had narrowed his choices to Clemson, USC, Oregon and Tennessee. Randall is rated as a 4-star in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 22 receiver in the 2022 class. He’s ranked fifth among the prospects in South Carolina for 2022.

“I see myself being a big receiver on the outside that can do it all,” Randall said. “Hopefully I can make an impact early.”

This season Randall finished with 46 catches for 1,009 yards and 9 touchdowns despite playing with a high ankle sprain throughout the playoffs. He is the third commitment for Clemson for the 2022 class, joining offensive linemen Collin Sadler of Greenville and Blake Miller of Strongsville, Ohio.

Kolbe Fields of New Orleans, a linebacker rated as a 3-star prospect, remains committed to Memphis though he opted not to sign this month. A one-time Oklahoma State commitment, Fields decided to delay signing until February to see what other options may come his way.

The one school to step in recently is USC. The Gamecocks have not yet offered but that could soon change.

“They’ve been keeping in contact with me and I talked to them recently, and so we’ve been talking, that’s all that’s been going on with them,” Fields said.

Fields said he’s not yet talked to Beamer but he hopes to soon. Fields had an excellent senior season with 105 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

USC is looking at former Western Michigan linebacker Treshaun Howard as a potential transfer target. He was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. In his career he has 229 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. He’s a native of Ann Arbor. Mich.

USC offered linebacker Joko Willis of Independence JC in Kansas. He’s been committed to Kentucky. He’s a native of LaGrange, Ga., and redshirted last season at Independence.

USC did not make the short list with wide receiver Keon Coleman of Opelousas, La. He named Michigan State, Jackson State, Virginia Tech, Southern Cal, Florida A&M, Ole Miss, Grambling and Houston.

Sumter running back Nathan Harris-Waynick has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from USC. He finished his high school career with 3,237 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns.

Quarterback Billy Wiles of Ashburn, Va., has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson. He’s rated as a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and gave up a scholarship to Tulane to walk on at Clemson. Maryland also offered a PWO opportunity to him.

Former Furman quarterback Darren Grainger announced he will transfer to Georgia State.

Tight end Oscar Delp (6-5, 220) of Cumming, Ga., is rated as a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 10 tight end nationally for the 2022 class. He has multiple major offers at this point including USC, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Southern Cal, North Carolina, Stanford, Florida State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota and West Virginia.

“Right now I’m pretty wide open,” Delp said. “I’ve got a nice feeling of some schools that if I were to narrow it down would be in the mix. I’m pretty open just because with the whole COVID deal going on, I haven’t really been able to experience recruiting like I should be and like I hopefully will be able to after April and get out and get a feel for all the schools.

"The only two schools I’ve been to have been Georgia and Auburn.”

Delp said Georgia, Michigan, Southern Cal and North Carolina are just four of the schools where he has built good relationships with the coaches and offer the high academics he seeks. He said Clemson is starting to creep into the picture with intensified contact.

“It’s really started picking up. I’ve been on the phone with coach (Brandon) Streeter and coach (Danny) Pearman a lot lately,” Delp said. “My uncle (James Chappell) played at Clemson and he gave me a call. I guess they talked. He was asking them if there is a chance they get me and I’m pretty much their next guy on the board now."

Delp said Clemson and South Carolina are schools he's considering.

“Coach Beamer was actually recruiting me to play tight end at Oklahoma,” Delp said. “He got the new job and he knew that I have history with South Carolina. I grew up a South Carolina fan my whole life. My walls are covered with Connor Shaw and Marcus Lattimore to this day.

"We have family in Columbia. My grandparents live there and my mom went to South Carolina, so I kind of grew up going to those games. I’ve had him and a couple of other coaches reach out to me and say that they really want me."

Clemson made the top 12 with 2022 wide receiver Brenen Thompson of Spearman, Tex. The others are Texas A&M, Nebraska, Auburn, Texas, Stanford, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia and Texas Tech.

USC made the top 10 with offensive guard Qae’Shon Sapp (6-5, 310) of Leesburg, Ga. The others are Kentucky, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.