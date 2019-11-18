South Carolina added a second running back to its 2020 recruiting class last week with a commitment from Rashad Amos of Tyrone, Ga.

Amos previously was committed to Western Kentucky but decommitted soon after visiting USC for the Vanderbilt game.

“They told me they liked my film and they feel like I was a guy that can play there,” Amos said of USC's coaches. “Out of all the schools that I’ve been to, South Carolina had a good vibe to it. I liked the energy they had."

Amos has set his official visit to USC for the second weekend in December. Tennessee, N.C. State, Colorado State and Boise State were some of the other programs to offer Amos in recent weeks. He also has offers from Maryland, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and South Alabama.

As a junior, Amos rushed for 1,136 yards and 17 touchdowns. This season he has scored 25 touchdowns. He gives the Gamecocks 19 newcomers for their 2020 class and a total of 22 with three graduate transfers. That leaves room for three more players in the 2020 class for Muschamp.

Linebacker Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Ga., is now a “heavy lean” to Tennessee, according to his high school coach, Rob Stowe. Stowe said USC “has really backed off” of Tisdol.

Linebacker D.J. Lundy of Ocilla, Ga., listed USC in his top five along with West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

USC target Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Ga., postponed his scheduled announcement last week. Whitehead told Rivals he’s torn between USC and Tennessee.

USC commitment Makius Scott, a defensive lineman from Gainesville, Ga., planned to take an official visit to Oregon over the weekend. Scott was recently offered by the Ducks. Shortly after that offer he said he was 100 percent committed to the Gamecocks. He said he plans an official visit to USC in December.

Nebraska transfer Miles Jones, a wide receiver, recently visited USC. Miles played in four games this season as a redshirt freshman and did not record a catch. He had one catch as a true freshman in 2018 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Miles entered the NCAA transfer portal about two weeks ago. He would have to sit out the 2020 season unless he gets an NCAA waiver.

Linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland, Calif., made his official visit to Clemson over the weekend. He also visited during the summer. Flowe has also taken an official visit to Miami and is scheduled to visit Georgia this weekend and Oregon the following weekend.

Clemson has offered cornerback Tre’Vez Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla. He has been a Florida commitment since June.

Shrine Bowl offensive lineman Parker Clements (6-7, 271) of Lugoff-Elgin has seen his offer list climb in recent weeks.

“I have a total of 17 offers right now. The biggest of them being Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Kansas State, Louisville and App State," he said, adding that he's getting no interest from Clemson or USC.

Tight end Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Fla., has an impressive offer list and USC joined that group last week. Trigg has offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, West Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, North Carolina, N.C. State, Syracuse, South Florida and Florida Atlantic.

Though the Gamecocks just offered, they have been involved with Trigg for months.

“I began building a relationship with coach Muschamp and coach (Bobby) Bentley this summer,” Trigg said. “Ever since then we’ve been building a relationship and they offered me. It was an offer I had wanted for a long time. They are an offense that looks for the tight ends almost more than the wide receivers."

Trigg has not visited USC but hopes to attend the Gamecocks' rivaly game against Clemson on Nov. 30. He has been to Alabama and Florida this season.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson (Class of 2021) of Mobile, Ala., is already a hotly pursued prospect and last week he announced the top 15 schools he’s focused on at this point. Clemson is on that list. Lawson visited Clemson earlier this season for the Texas A&M game. Since then the Tigers have been heavy recruiters, with Lemanski Hall leading the charge. From his visit and conversations with Hall, Lawson has found things to like about Clemson.

“The way the coaches communicate with me and they treat me good,” Lawson said. “And there are awesome facilities up there. They are also a successful football team. I feel like I can fit in there good."

Defensive lineman Lee Hunter of Mobile, Ala., lists Clemson and USC in his top 12. The others are Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Oregon and Ole Miss.

Offensive lineman Drake Davis of Camden made an unofficial visit to USC for the Appalachian State game.

“I got an official invite up there. It is a very nice place, great atmosphere, and the fan base is incredible," he said. "They said they have been keeping an eye on Camden.”

Davis plans to visit Appalachian State this weekend.

USC’s top quarterback target for 2021, Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga., planned to visit for the Appalachian State game but didn’t make it. He is now planning a return visit for the Clemson game.

Clemson is also recruiting Gauthier. As for where the Gamecocks, who have offered, stand with Gauthier, he said: “They are definitely up there. I want to make a decision hopefully sometime soon, this year hopefully.”

He also has been to Clemson and is waiting to see if the Tigers will offer. He visited Missouri over the weekend.

Basketball

USC signed 6-8 Ja’Von Benson of Ridge View and 6-10 Patrick Iriel of AC Flora last week. Clemson signed 6-10 PJ Hall of Dorman and 6-8 Olivier-Maxence Prosper of Quebec.

The Clemson women signed 5-10 Gabby Elliott of Detroit, 5-8 Weronika Hipp of Poland and 6-2 Claire Neff of Bel Air, Md.

Eniya Russell, a six-footer from Baltimore, signed with the USC women.