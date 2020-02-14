Gamecocks' AD will 'passionately and actively defend' USC regarding NCAA allegations

COLUMBIA — South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said Friday morning that he will vigorously defend the reputation of the men's basketball program and the university in the wake of an NCAA notice of allegations delivered within the past two weeks.

“We know what occurred, internally. Based on the knowledge that I have and the internal research that we did, I would not (expect any forfeiture of wins),” Tanner said after a USC Board of Trustees meeting. “I’ll reiterate that I will very passionately and actively defend our program and our institution in this process with the NCAA.”

The notice charges that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted bribes from a sports agency runner to steer former point guard P.J. Dozier toward that agency. Evans, one of the four assistant coaches arrested in September 2017 as part of the federal probe into college basketball’s seedy recruiting world, has admitted accepting bribes and faces three months in prison.

Yet the letter does not accuse Dozier of accepting any money or gifts, USC of knowing about it or playing an ineligible player; nor head coach Frank Martin of being responsible despite the NCAA’s rules of a head coach always being responsible for what goes on in his program. By the terms of the letter, it was Evans and only Evans that acted improperly.

Judging from that, Dozier’s eligibility is not compromised, nor are the wins and accomplishments of any team he played on. His second and final collegiate season ended with the program’s greatest triumph, a berth in the 2017 Final Four.

USC was charged with a Level I violation, the most serious charge the NCAA can bring, but is not charged with failure to monitor or lack of institutional control, which can carry heavy penalties. Tanner said that he feels USC did nothing wrong as an institution and will eagerly accept the process to challenge the NCAA’s findings.

The notice appears to hold nothing of significance, punishment-wise, which begged the question of why USC only released it Thursday after an open-records request from Sports Illustrated. The NOA is dated Jan. 31.

“I did not get it two weeks ago, first of all. It was less than two weeks ago,” Tanner said. “I can’t tell you the exact date, but I didn’t receive it two weeks ago.”

Tanner has consistently told The Post and Courier since Evans was arrested that he had received no word from the NCAA about the process, and didn’t necessarily think that a NOA would ever arrive. The newspaper last asked him on Jan. 25.

Tanner also pointed out that while USC is at least the sixth school to receive a NOA related to the hoops probe, there has been no further action from other schools or the NCAA about their notices. USC has at least 90 days to appeal its notice.

Board approves defensive line coach

USC’s Board of Trustees has approved Tracy Rocker as the Gamecocks’ new defensive line coach. He will receive a two-year contract worth $525,000 per year.

The approval came with a moment of levity during a discussion about reasons Rocker could be fired with cause. Trustee Rose Buyck Newton of Bluffton wondered what cause would be.

“So cause would not be if every SEC team we play runs for 400 yards against us?” she asked. “I really struggle with the language in these contracts that we’re required to pay their contracts if they’re not performing.”

The contract was approved and Tanner said he expected more football staff contracts to be expedited.

“I talked to coach (Will) Muschamp this morning, I have expectations that we’ll probably have another coach on board within a week,” Tanner said.

Spring practice begins on Feb. 26.