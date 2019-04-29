COLUMBIA — Ray Tanner has been proactive in making sure the coaches under his stewardship are happy and secure.
South Carolina likes that, and likes him being able to do that.
The USC Board of Trustees approved a two-year extension of Tanner’s contract through 2024 on Monday, with no pay bump. Tanner is set to make $1 million per year on July 1.
“I’m very grateful to get the support of Dr. (Harris) Pastides and this board. I’ve been on campus now for 23 years, I’ve had the opportunity to coach, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a group of board members who are very passionate and endearing to this school, and they’ve accepted me into their inner circle,” Tanner said. “I’m grateful to continue to be part of it and certainly for an extension today.”
The contract had been on the agenda and isn’t affected by the saga surrounding USC’s vacant presidency. The BOT was expected to vote on a replacement for the retiring Pastides Friday, but following a campus backlash over leading candidate Robert Caslen, the board voted to re-open the search while naming USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly as interim president.
Was there a concern of the new President wanting to bring in their own people upon taking the job, and potentially butting heads with athletics?
“Not at all,” Board member Chuck Allen, a former football defensive captain, said. “This was already on the agenda. We need to do it for the stability of the program, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Sources close to the situation confirmed to The Post and Courier that the search is basically starting over, and could last up to a year. There will definitely be a more diverse group of semifinalists and finalists after the last search had no women among its final four, and the BOT is leaning toward a younger candidate.
Kelly, at Upstate since March 2017, also had a contract approved Monday. He will take office on Aug. 19 and be paid $450,000 for the next school year. He will also be provided temporary housing, a car and memberships to a dining and country club.
Tanner had no worries about getting along with Kelly.
“I did know Dr. Kelly a little bit previously because we both sit on the executive council,” Tanner said. “I’m not expecting for anything to be different.”
USC also approved contract extensions for head track and field coach Curtis Frye and several assistant coaches. Nobody received a salary increase.
Track and field coach Curtis Frye: Contract through June 2020, $251,572.
Women’s basketball associate head coach Lisa Boyer: Contract through March 2020, $300,000.
Men’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Martin: Contract through March 2020, $300,000.
Men’s basketball assistant coach Perry Clark: Contract through March 2020, $265,000.
Football assistant coach Bobby Bentley: Contract through May 2020, $400,000.
Football assistant coach Coleman Hutzler: Contract through May 2020, $400,000.
Football assistant coach Mike Peterson: Contract through May 2020, $300,000.
Football strength coach Jeff Dillman: Contract through May 2020, $300,000.
Hyman recognition
A plaque recognizing former athletics director Eric Hyman, who constructed the plan for the massive facility improvements, will be installed in Gamecock Park near the indoor practice facility.