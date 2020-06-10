Gamecocks' ace pitcher selected on first night of MLB Draft

COLUMBIA — It was a long, strange journey to get there, but Carmen Mlodzinski got there.
South Carolina’s junior right-hander, the Gamecocks’ Friday-night starter the past two seasons, was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the compensatory balance round A of the Major League Baseball Draft late Wednesday night.
As the 31st overall pick, Mlodzinski's signing bonus value is $2,312,000, meaning he will almost assuredly accept it and not return for his senior season.
The selection and Mlodzinski’s decision have long been expected. Coach Mark Kingston has said since the season ended that he doesn’t expect Mlodzinski to come back.
“I don’t think we have a specific point or anything like that,” said Mlodzinski before the draft, saying it would be a difficult decision no matter how big his signing bonus is. “I’m happy where I’m at after just three years at Carolina and what they’ve done for me.”
The career of the 15th first-round pick in USC’s history wasn’t the typical progression toward being a high draft selection. Mlodzinski only pitched in seven games the past two seasons, after seven starts in 19 appearances as a freshman.
Undrafted out of Hilton Head High School, Mlodzinski was a late-developing pitcher who mostly played shortstop growing up. He became the Gamecocks’ third weekend starter in 2018, earning the win as USC beat UNC Wilmington to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
But elevated to the ace’s role in 2019, Mlodzinski never really got a chance to show what he could do. He broke his foot in the middle of his third start that season, which nixed the rest of his year. Then he was held to four starts this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season after 16 games.
What got MLB scouts high on his potential was summer 2019. With his foot healed, Mlodzinski was invited to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League. He struck out 40 batters in 29 1-3 innings, only walking four, then spun five shutout innings in his only playoff start.
Fully healthy and shedding the stern image he adopted in 2019, Mlodzinski harnessed the Friday role this season. He was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and struck out 22 in 25 1-3 innings.
He is the program’s first first-round pick since Clarke Schmidt in 2017.
“I think the Cape just gave me the track record for what I needed,” Mlodzinski said. “Obviously, with the season getting cut short, that changed everything. Once baseball got taken away, it was a completely different routine. I just got back with the routine I was doing.”
The draft’s second and final day begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Rounds 2-5, plus another compensatory round, could feature several USC commitments or current players, such as Thomas Farr, Brannon Jordan, Noah Campbell, Luke Little, Magdiel Cotto and Will Sanders.
Clemson left-hander Sam Weatherly is expected to be the only current Tiger drafted on Thursday. Commitment Caden Grice, a left-hander from Greer and Riverside High, could also go.