COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women fell one spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday despite winning their division in last weekend's Paradise Jam.
The Gamecocks (8-1) lost to then-No. 18 Indiana but beat Washington State and then-No. 2 Baylor. It snapped a 36-game Baylor winning streak, including last year's national championship game and a Sweet 16 win over USC.
Baylor fell to No. 7 and previously No. 1 Oregon fell to No. 3 after losing to Louisville. The Cardinals moved from eighth to second.
The Gamecocks only have two games in the next two weeks as they break for exams. They will be at Temple on Saturday, then host Purdue on Dec. 15.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. Oregon
4. Connecticut
5. Oregon State
6. South Carolina
7. Baylor
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Mississippi State
11. UCLA
12. Texas A&M
13. N.C. State
14. Indiana
15. Kentucky
16. DePaul
17. Tennessee
18. Gonzaga
19. Michigan State
20. Arizona
21. Miami
22. Missouri State
23. Arkansas
24. Michigan
25. LSU
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Connecticut
3. Louisville
4. Oregon
5. South Carolina
6. Baylor
7. Maryland
8. Oregon State
9. Mississippi State
10. Florida State
11. UCLA
12. Texas A&M
13. N.C. State
14. Kentucky
15. Indiana
16. DePaul
17. Gonzaga
18. Arizona
19. Michigan
20. Miami
21. Michigan State
22. West Virginia
23. Tennessee
24. Arkansas
25. Missouri State
Michigan makes major move
Michigan tied a poll record by jumping from unranked to No. 4 on Monday in the men's AP Top 25.
The Wolverines, after beating North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis, matched the 1989-90 Kansas team in going from unranked to the Top 5. Those are the two longest jumps in the 70-year history of the poll.
Michigan gets another challenge right away. They will play the nation's new No. 1 team, Louisville, Tuesday. The Cardinals took the top spot after previously No. 1 Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin last week.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Louisville
2. Kansas
3. Maryland
4. Michigan
5. Virginia
6. Ohio State
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Duke
11. Michigan State
12. Arizona
13. Oregon
14. Auburn
15. Memphis
16. Seton Hall
17. Florida State
18. Baylor
19. Dayton
20. Colorado
21. Tennessee
22. Washington
23. Villanova
24. Butler
25. Utah State
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego State 89, St. Mary's 86, Oklahoma State 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn State 9, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1
David Cloninger's Men's Top 25
1. Louisville
2. Kansas
3. Maryland
4. Virginia
5. Michigan
6. Ohio State
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Michigan State
11. Duke
12. Memphis
13. Auburn
14. Arizona
15. Oregon
16. Seton Hall
17. Florida State
18. Tennessee
19. Washington
20. Baylor
21. Villanova
22. Colorado
23. Florida
24. Xavier
25. Dayton