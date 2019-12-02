Baylor win

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women fell one spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday despite winning their division in last weekend's Paradise Jam. 

The Gamecocks (8-1) lost to then-No. 18 Indiana but beat Washington State and then-No. 2 Baylor. It snapped a 36-game Baylor winning streak, including last year's national championship game and a Sweet 16 win over USC. 

Baylor fell to No. 7 and previously No. 1 Oregon fell to No. 3 after losing to Louisville. The Cardinals moved from eighth to second. 

The Gamecocks only have two games in the next two weeks as they break for exams. They will be at Temple on Saturday, then host Purdue on Dec. 15.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. Oregon

4. Connecticut

5. Oregon State

6. South Carolina

7. Baylor

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Texas A&M

13. N.C. State

14. Indiana

15. Kentucky

16. DePaul

17. Tennessee

18. Gonzaga

19. Michigan State

20. Arizona

21. Miami

22. Missouri State

23. Arkansas

24. Michigan

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. Stanford          

2. Connecticut

3. Louisville

4. Oregon

5. South Carolina

6. Baylor

7. Maryland

8. Oregon State

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida State

11. UCLA

12. Texas A&M

13. N.C. State

14. Kentucky

15. Indiana

16. DePaul

17. Gonzaga

18. Arizona

19. Michigan

20. Miami

21. Michigan State

22. West Virginia

23. Tennessee

24. Arkansas

25. Missouri State

Michigan makes major move

Michigan tied a poll record by jumping from unranked to No. 4 on Monday in the men's AP Top 25. 

The Wolverines, after beating North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis, matched the 1989-90 Kansas team in going from unranked to the Top 5. Those are the two longest jumps in the 70-year history of the poll. 

Michigan gets another challenge right away. They will play the nation's new No. 1 team, Louisville, Tuesday. The Cardinals took the top spot after previously No. 1 Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin last week.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. Kansas

3. Maryland

4. Michigan

5. Virginia

6. Ohio State

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Gonzaga

10. Duke

11. Michigan State

12. Arizona

13. Oregon

14. Auburn

15. Memphis

16. Seton Hall

17. Florida State

18. Baylor

19. Dayton

20. Colorado

21. Tennessee

22. Washington

23. Villanova

24. Butler

25. Utah State

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego State 89, St. Mary's 86, Oklahoma State 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn State 9, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1

David Cloninger's Men's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. Kansas

3. Maryland

4. Virginia

5. Michigan

6. Ohio State

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Gonzaga

10. Michigan State

11. Duke

12. Memphis

13. Auburn

14. Arizona

15. Oregon  

16. Seton Hall

17. Florida State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. Baylor

21. Villanova

22. Colorado

23. Florida

24. Xavier

25. Dayton

