Gamecock lineman to join Citadel football as graduate transfer

South Carolina Gamecocks' offensive lineman Summie Carlay is headed to The Citadel to play his final two seasons of college football, he has announced on Twitter.

Carlay, a 6-5, 295-pounder from Laurens, said he will attend The Citadel as a graduate transfer to pursue a master's degree in business, with two years of eligibility left. His younger brother, Wes, is a redshirt freshman on the defensive line for the Bulldogs.

"I will be spending my next two years in Charleston pursuing an MBA and playing alongside my brother," Carlay posted on Twitter. "Ready to get to work!"

Carlay appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks last year, mostly on special teams, and earned his first varsity letter. He graduated early from Laurens High School and enrolled at USC in January 2017, and was slated to go through his fourth spring practice with the Gamecocks this year.

The former Shrine Bowl player has been named three times to the SEC's Fall Academic Honor Roll, and also had offers from Coastal Carolina and N.C. State when he signed with USC.

Carlay thanked Gamecock fans in a letter posted on Twitter.

"You, the fans, brought me so much joy along with my teammates and made every second of the journey worthwhile," he said. "I am proud to be a University of South Carolina alumni and letterman. I may be moving on, but I will always be a Gamecock."