COLUMBIA — The number of honored jerseys on the outfield wall of Founders Park will swell to two on Saturday.
The number of officially retired numbers in South Carolina baseball history may soon be dropping to zero.
“I would definitely like for my number to be in circulation,” athletics director Ray Tanner said. “Very, very grateful, but I’d like for my number to be back out there.”
Tanner’s No. 1 was retired and unveiled at Founders Park on Opening Day 2013 in recognition of his 16 seasons, 738 wins, six College World Series berths and two national championships as the Gamecocks baseball coach.
His number will be joined Saturday by the No. 13 of pitcher Earl Bass, who went 34-3 in his collegiate career, made two All-America teams, won 23 straight games at one point and nearly beat Tanner to the medal stand when he pitched USC within one win of the 1975 national championship.
Bass’ No. 13 will continue to be available to players. Graham Lawson, who is redshirting this season after Tommy John surgery, is currently wearing it. The number could be honored again in the future as Christian Walker, the best hitter on Tanner’s two title teams, also wore No. 13.
Tanner’s No. 1 hasn’t been worn since he hung it up after the 2012 season, but he wants that to change. Not that he doesn’t appreciate it — he wasn’t going to object when they unveiled it at the ceremony — but while he has no problem with the banner on the wall, he’d like the number to still be worn.
“I was just the head coach. I was one of the spokes in the wheel,” he said. “I think we should get it back in there, have somebody wearing No. 1.”
That would follow the initiative set out by Tanner and the athletics department nearly two years ago. Tanner wanted more of the past recognized across the board, since outside of retired football numbers visible at Williams-Brice Stadium and basketball numbers at Colonial Life Arena, one had to search for reminders of any other sport’s past.
They set the plan in motion this year. Bass’ jersey will be the last of four done this school year, following softball’s Trinity Johnson, men’s track and field’s Terrence Trammell and women’s track and field’s Miki Barber. There will be a limit of six jersey honorings per school year, with only one per sport.
USC also made it clear that it's honoring the jersey, not retiring the number. Numbers will still be in circulation following the jersey ceremony, and no current retired numbers (USC has four in football, five in men’s basketball and three in women’s basketball) will be unretired.
Protocol for retiring jerseys and numbers involve a lot of steps, mostly a five-year period between when the athlete finishes their career and when the honor can first be approached. Yet there are ways around that, one of them already in use at Founders Park.
Michael Roth, the ace pitcher of Tanner’s championship teams, wore No. 29. His number has not officially been retired or honored, but nobody’s worn it since.
A’ja Wilson departed USC as the greatest women’s basketball player in its history and will have her own statue outside Colonial Life Arena within the next few years. Her No. 22 is worthy of retirement, but she has to wait four more years. Still, nobody on last year’s team, the season after she left, wore No. 22.
Tanner would simply like it if No. 1 was available for someone else to wear. Of course the banner will stay, but having No. 1 still in use would jibe with USC’s rule on numbers — they will be honored, not retired.
Besides, Tanner only switched to No. 1 before the 2002 season. He wore No. 11 from 1997-01.
The Gamecocks made the College World Series in 2002. He wasn’t going to change it after that.