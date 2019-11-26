COLUMBIA — It was no “2001,” no entrance through the smoke and not a fight song.

Yet it was still a tradition of South Carolina football.

The “Gamecock Bi-Lo” off Garners Ferry Road dropped the Gamecock before the football season began as the grocery store chain cut its collegiate marketing partnership with the school.

There are several Bi-Lo stores still operating across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia but the appeal of the Garners Ferry location was the tie-in with USC.

“My buddies and I always enjoyed stopping in there to get our food and then head to the stadium,” longtime season-ticket holder John Tidikis said. “I hate that it’s gone.”

The Gamecocks’ “bird” logo planted in the middle of the store’s name beckoned from one of the main tributaries to Williams-Brice Stadium on autumn Saturdays. Fans who used Interstate 77 to get to the stadium (Tidikis travels from Charlotte) could exit before the two main roads to the stadium (Bluff and Shop) and hit the Gamecock Bi-Lo before games.

The location was also a boon due to its proximity to South Beltline Blvd., which crosses Shop Road a mile from the I-77 exit and can be a good place to merge into gameday traffic. The store would offer more localized fare such as cookies with garnet and black icing, or Gamecock balloons.

They still do, but they’re no longer affiliated with USC. Clemson had a similar store near its campus with a Tiger paw on its sign and orange decor, but it removed the signage as part of the same marketing drop.

Bi-Lo also sponsored a grass seating area at Founders Park (the Bi-Lo Berm) where fans could sit on the grass and watch baseball instead of paying for a chairback seat. That has also been dropped.

Fans can still find the same food for tailgating and same shortcut to the stadium. Yet in a season where not much has gone right, it’s been another disappointment.