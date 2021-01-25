Gamecock defensive target 'still locked in', Clemson wooing another prized QB recruit

South Carolina has been one of the favorites of defensive back Juwon Gaston for several weeks.

But Gaston, a 5-11, 170-pound safety from Montgomery, Ala., landed an offer from Auburn last week, and considering the proximity to his home, it stood to reason that the Tigers would jump right in and mess things up for new USC coach Shane Beamer and company.

Gaston offered some insight on that assumption last week.

“I really want to get out of the state so I can meet more people, new people,” Gaston said Thursday. “But I appreciate the opportunity they (Auburn) gave me. They said they really like me. They like how I play and they think I can come to their program and help them out.”

Gaston said he spoke to Beamer by phone Thursday.

“He was making sure that I was still locked in with them and stuff like that, and that I still feel good about the team,” Gaston said. “He was telling me about the new strength and conditioning coach. I hear from them every day.”

Gaston said he has a Zoom call with USC's staff on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling great about South Carolina,” Gaston said. “I’m feeling really good about them. They are still number one. They are still my favorite. They’ve recruited me the same since they first offered. They’re a big favorite.”

Gaston had Tennessee and South Alabama on his short list, but with the coaching change in Knoxville, he said the Vols are no longer under consideration. He plans to wait until Signing Day next month to announce his decision, but he will privately commit to his choice before then.

It’s been a monumental few days for quarterback Cade Klubnik (class of 2022) from Austin, Tex. First he led his Westlake High team to a second straight state championship. Then more offers rolled in, including one from Texas A&M, the alma mater of both his parents, and another from Florida State. He also has offers from Texas, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi State and others.

Clemson continues to show very strong interest in Klubnik. He and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter have talked often over the past few weeks. Klubnik has not received an offer yet, but he's feeling optimistic.

“Hopefully,” Klubnik said. “I was just on the phone with their whole offensive staff Tuesday. It’s going really well. I think they are liking me more and more every week. They really liked the way I played the last couple of weeks. Obviously, they love my game, that’s for sure."

Klubnik and his family visited Clemson in October, and an offer from the Tigers has been one he has coveted as part of his recruiting process. The fact he’s yet to receive one has not damaged his feelings about the program.

“I like them a lot,” Klubnik said. “I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”

The offer from Texas A&M was a special one.

“Pretty happy about it,” Klubnik said. “A&M is pretty new. I haven’t talked to them a ton. They kind of just jumped in. We’ll see with that.”

Klubnik said Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU are just some of the schools he’s been talking with regularity, and he’s still open to all his offers and others who are interested.

In leading his team to a state title this season, Klubnik passed for more than 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns. He completed 62 percent of his passes with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns.

National Signing Day is a week away, and USC target Trevin Wallace, a 6-2, 217-pound linebacker, has gone into full recruiting chill mode. The former Boston College commitment is not sweating the decision because it’s practically made. So, he’s been spending more time talking with his family and less time talking with recruiters.

He does hear from USC coach Shane Beamer via text most every day. Just a word or two of inspiration. Wallace said it’s been a little while since he last talked with a Gamecock recruiter.

The others he’s been hearing from are Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois and Ole Miss.

“My plan is to make everybody sit there and wait and be clueless,” Wallace said. “I’m sitting undercover now.”

Wallace said he has done Zoom sessions with the coaches from USC, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. He is a 4-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally.

Wide receiver Jordan Mosley of Mobile, Ala., who has been a USC target, decommitted from Tennessee. Mosley is rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 52 receiver nationally in the 2021 class. This season he had 31 catches for 635 yards and eight touchdowns.

One-time USC target cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Fla., named a final three of Auburn, LSU and North Carolina.

West Florence tight end Dylan Snyder committed to The Citadel.

Spartanburg kicker Will Fowler committed to South Florida.

A.C. Flora quarterback Ethan Beamish committed to Limestone.

Spring Valley defensive back John Javis committed to West Point.

Abbeville linebacker Luke Evans committed to Coastal Carolina.

Camden safety Joseph Byrnes has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from USC.

Former Hanahan defensive end Cooper Dawson is transferring to Charleston Southern from Syracuse.

Clemson 2022 target QB Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn., was offered by Notre Dame.

Cornerback Domani Jackson of Santa Ana, Calif, who had a Clemson offer, committed to Southern Cal.

Leesburg High School in Georgia has been fertile recruiting ground for USC in recent years. Former safety Jammie Robinson came from Leesburg, and incoming running back Caleb McDowell starred there this past season. The Gamecocks have gone back to Leesburg with a couple of 2022 offers, one to safety Jaron Willis and the other to tight end Tyrus Washington.

The new Gamecock coaching staff recently made the offer to Washington. Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey, running backs coach Des Kitchings and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield are the ones in touch and developing the relationship with Washington.

“The relationship is really strong. I like it,” Washington said. “I’ve been talking to the tight ends coach and the running backs coach, and the offensive coordinator. I can split out and be like a wide receiver, and come down and bang with the big boys, block the defensive linemen.”

Washington, who recently decommitted from N.C. State, said Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, USF and Arkansas are some other schools he’s hearing a lot from. He already has offers from Georgia Tech, Pitt, Ole Miss, Boston College, Charlotte, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Troy. Washington wants to make his decision before his senior season, and he will sign in December.

Defensive tackle Mykel Williams (6-5, 255) of Columbus, Ga., is a four-star prospect in the class of 2022. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive tackle nationally. He recently narrowed his long list of offers to 10 and set Mar. 15 for a commitment date.

Clemson made the cut, USC did not. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is handling Clemson’s recruiting of Williams, and the two seem to be building a solid relationship.

“(Hall) said he loved my film and he can’t wait to get me on campus,” Williams said. “I talk with coach Hall every week. It’s been really good, just getting to know each other. He likes how knowledgeable I am, my get-off, and how I play. How well I play with my hands, and how I could be 245-260 pounds and blow by linemen with speed and still come with power. And my work ethic.

"As a player, I’m a hardworking and humble dude who is going to come in and make a program better."

Williams is coming off a junior season in which he had 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and he forced 5 fumbles.

Clemson offered 5-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander of Alabaster, Ala. He’s a former Alabama commitment. USC also has offered him. This season he had 119 tackles with 25 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

USC offered wide receiver Noah Thomas (6-5, 187) of Houston. He’s rated a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 70th nationally for the class of 2022. This season he had 40 catches for 883 yards and seven touchdowns. Some of his other offers are Penn State, Texas A&M, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, Arkansas, Houston and Tennessee.

Five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (6-3, 275) of Lakeland, Fla., has USC and Clemson in his top 11. The others are Florida, Nebraska, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, USF, Ohio State, Pitt, Oklahoma and LSU.

Basketball

USC is one of the schools that have reached out to Texas Tech transfer shooting guard 6-4 Nimari Burnett. The freshman played in 12 games this season averaging 17 minutes and five points per game. Ryan McMullen of Zagsblog.com. reported some of the other schools to have contact are Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Dayton, Missouri, Maryland, Wake Forest, DePaul, Marquette and Minnesota.

Former Lower Richland standout 6-6 Quenton Flood committed to Austin Peay. He’s at Sunrise Christian in Wichita.