COLUMBIA — So close, yet the postseason keeps getting further away.
All South Carolina could do was attend another it’s-not-over-yet post-game gathering with coach Mark Kingston and offer the same statements after losing 6-3 to No. 11 Texas A&M.
“We can’t do anything about what just happened,” USC catcher Luke Berryhill said. “All we can do is control how we bounce back from it.”
The Gamecocks (23-17) were right there, again. And lost, again. The past two SEC series, it’s been one pitch that made the difference, and just as Wesley Sweatt threw one that turned into a series-losing home run at Florida last week, USC was left regretting one pitch Saturday.
After taking the first game of a doubleheader to even the series, the Gamecocks were rallying in the sixth of a seven-inning Game 3. The Aggies had just walked in USC’s third run and junior George Callil was at the plate with a full count and two outs.
Ball four meant a tie game. Ball four meant life. The Aggies’ Kasey Kalich delivered that ball four.
Callil swung through it.
Texas A&M added a two-run homer in the seventh, the heart of USC’s order meekly sat down and USC lost the weekend, leaving the Gamecocks 0-6 in SEC series and 5-13 in the league. As it stood Saturday night, the Gamecocks would just barely make the cut to get into the 12-team SEC Tournament.
But without an SEC series win and a mountain range to climb just to get close to .500 in the league, the NCAA Tournament is only a faint hope. Meaning the Gamecocks, who just seven years ago were considered the preeminent program in the sport following three straight appearances in the College World Series finals, are likely to miss the postseason for the third time in five years.
Injuries have taken the team’s most experienced pitchers but the rest of the Gamecocks’ problems continue to deepen instead of improving. They were all displayed Saturday.
Free bases? USC had two more wild pitches (increasing the season’s total to 44).
Spotty defense? USC committed three errors.
Inability to extend at-bats and advance runners? The Gamecocks had eight combined hits in two games, stranded 14 runners and again insisted on swinging at the first pitch after the previous batter reached.
Nothing’s getting significantly better. USC was fortunate to even be in position to win the series Saturday after winning Game 2 3-2 despite two hits (one was Berryhill’s three-run home run).
But they were. And it still didn’t happen.
“We had a chance to win the series like we’ve had several times this year,” Kingston said. “They’re giving us everything they have. We just have to get better.”
Kingston mentioned that USC has tried nearly everything it can to reverse course but there are only a few more options to try. He declined to say what those might be, but at this point, it’s just throwing everything they can into winning the next game, then repeating the process the next night.
The Gamecocks played themselves out of danger last year to make the postseason. This year, they don’t have as much time.
Or as strong of a team.