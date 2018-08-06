COLUMBIA — He’s said it so many times since the plans were first presented that it became the de facto name.
“Game-changer.”
It has an official name, approved two weeks ago by the South Carolina Board of Trustees. Cyndi and Kenneth Long, each USC alums and longtime boosters, will have their names etched before “Family Football Operations Center” in December when the $50 million, 110,000 square-foot building is completed.
Yet Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp’s tag for it, and what he envisions for its purpose, remains unchanged.
It’s a game-changer.
“When a young man and his family come on our campus, they see what we’re building, and they see that we’re serious about winning a championship,” Muschamp said. “In order to win a championship, you’ve got to spend money. That’s what we’re committed to doing.”
The gleaming new Long Center stands to the west of Williams-Brice Stadium, where visitors (recruits) can visit Muschamp in his office and gaze across Gamecock Park to the stadium where they could someday play. Potential players will only get there after journeying through a palace of new locker rooms, dining areas, a player lounge and interactive displays showing off the program’s past, where they can then tell Muschamp what he hopes to hear.
“Where do I sign, coach?”
“They can be, more than anything to me, comfortable,” Muschamp said while touring what will be the lounge, complete with pool and ping-pong tables, a video arcade, a 15-seat movie theater and a recording studio donated by USC alum Darius Rucker. “I want them to be comfortable.”
Times have changed. Recruits want to see flashy, big and bold. They want to know they can have a home-like environment besides just hanging out with their pals from high school and playing the game.
USC has competed in the college arms race, building an academic center, then an indoor practice field, then the Long Center while “prettying up” existing facilities. Perhaps there aren’t as many bells and whistles as Clemson’s opulent Reeves Football Complex — which cost $5 million more, has 30,000 more square feet and offers a nine-hole mini-golf course, a golf simulator, a wiffle ball field and a giant slide, each as admired as they are mocked — but as Muschamp said, this isn’t just a place for players to be when they’re not on the field, in their room or in class.
It’s a place to work, most of all. But if there are some amenities to enjoy while they’re there — like the “Spur-Cuts” barbershop that players requested — that’s OK.
“It’s about dedication and commitment to your football program. I didn’t look at this facility (as keeping up with the Joneses),” athletics director Ray Tanner said. “We needed a football operations building.”
The idea was in motion before Muschamp was hired, but he was instrumental in picking a place for it and what it would feature. His vision has helped conclude what board members, past and present players and athletics personnel have desired for so long — USC football is finally contained in one place.
For decades, the Gamecocks dressed at Williams-Brice, crossed Bluff Road to the practice field (miraculously, nobody was ever run over by rush-hour traffic) and practiced during rainy days at the indoor facility nearly two miles away.
Now, a player can park behind the Long Center, enter right into the breakfast area every morning, then walk through a door to the 170-stall locker room. An equipment room four times as large as it is now is beside it.
A “Legacy Hallway” featuring USC’s four retired numbers, award-winners and record-holders connects the locker room to a 20,000 square-foot, two-story weight room with garage doors opening to the practice fields. Former players will have their own locker room if they want to work out, and all can take advantage of a hydrotherapy room with three pools.
Assistant coaches’ offices look over the practice fields while analysts, graduate assistants, the social media team and pro scouts have their own areas to break down film and diagram plays (all walls will be dry-erase boards). Recruits will have their own waiting area, complete with gaming systems and TVs, while fans will be able to visit a lobby during business hours that features interactive displays of great games, USC’s bowl souvenirs and George Rogers’ Heisman Trophy.
A two-story illuminated “Block C” logo will welcome all visitors and be visible from Bluff Road. Optics matter and the presentation of the building on first sight is designed to get a “wow” from recruits.
“There aren’t many that have one like this,” Muschamp proudly said. “The bells and whistles are important. You may not believe in them, but recruits do.”
Williams-Brice was renovated over the years but it still had coaches’ offices at one end, the weight room at the other and the training room in the middle of the West stands. It was fragmented, Tanner said.
The training room will stay where it is for games, but another full-service room will be in the Long Center. The weight room will be converted into a football recruiting area and the Floyd Football Building, which houses the coaches’ offices, could be turned into premium gameday seating.
Full academic support will remain in the Dodie Academic Center on campus, but the stadium will be strictly for gameday. The Long Center will be where a player spends most of his time.
“The only time a player’s walking into my office is normally if he’s got a meeting or if he’s in trouble. They’re not coming to say, ‘Hey coach, how you doing today?,’” Muschamp said. “Now, that opportunity will be afforded in this building.”
Constructed by Quackenbush Architects and Planners and Gensler Sports, the Long Center should be ready in December. The plan, Tanner said, is not to move in right away — bowl preparation will (hopefully) take precedence.
Football is at last in one place. The rest of campus has been transformed. There are no other major projects on the horizon, although since the Long Center is coming in under budget, perhaps there’s some extra money to spend.
“You’re always building,” Tanner said. “There is no last piece.”
Alabama just built a $15 million athletic dining hall.
It already had an indoor practice field and football ops building.