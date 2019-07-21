MOUNT PLEASANT -- Young Gabriella Price's reply came back even before the question was completed: "Yes, of course, I'll be back next April for the Volvo Car Open."
The Boca Raton, Fla., standout will still be just 16 years old.
Price displayed world-class backhands and drop shots while posting seven straight wins to walk off with the singles championship on Sunday of the USTA's Girls 18 National Clay Courts tennis tournament at LTP Mount Pleasant with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over No. 7 seed Karina Miller of Ann Arbor, Mich., in the final.
Miller was no match for the energetic Price in the competition for the main draw wild card into the 2020 VCO as Price walked off with the top prize after being seeded just 17th when the 256 singles draw kicked off the previous Sunday. Price lost only one set en route to the title, and that came in the quarterfinals against Charleston's Emma Charney.
Miller didn't leave empty handed. She was rewarded with a main draw wild card into this fall's LTP $60K ITF event (the purse has been increased from $25K).
Price has been sidelined much of the year by back and ankle injuries after climbing to as high as No. 29 among world juniors as a mere 15-year-old. "My back injury still bothers me, but my ankle is OK," said Price, who continues to wear an ankle brace.
"I like my backhand, but my forehand is better. I get nervous in big matches and don't hit my forehand."
Price called Sunday's win, "My biggest win . . . for right now."
She is no newcomer to big-time junior competition. Although this is her first major national title, Price won the Easter Bowl in 12s.
Internationally, Price competed in the singles and doubles main draws of 2018 Junior Wimbledon, winning a doubles match with 2019 Junior French Open singles champion Leylah Fernandez of Canada. Price also gained singles and doubles main draw berths in the 2018 Junior French Open as a 14-year-old.
No. 13 seeds Lauren Stein of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and Reilly Tran of Dunn Loring, Va., cruised to the doubles championship with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Maxi Duncan of Irvine, Calif., and Jamilah Snells of Miramar, Fla.
Local 15-year-old Allie Gretkowski ran her singles record in the tournament to 11-1 by capturing the consolation singles prize with a 6-2, 6-1 romp past Reese Brantmeier of Whitewater, Wis., in a battle of No. 33 seeds. Gretkowksi went 9-0 in consolation play after losing in the third round of the main draw.
