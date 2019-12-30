The 24 players signed by Clemson this month add up to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

According to the 247Sports composite ranking, the Tigers signed six 5-star recruits and 11 four-star players. They are in position to add another major target Saturday in 4-star wider receiver Xzavier Henderson of Miami. Henderson plans to announce his commitment during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Henderson took an official visit to Clemson the weekend prior to the start of the dead period this month. He also took official visits to Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Henderson also visited Clemson in March and had a two-day camp stay in June. His brother is former Florida cornerback CJ Henderson.

Clemson signed two receivers this month in EJ Williams and Ajou Ajou. Alabama also signed two receivers this month and has a third committed. Florida signed one receiver, has a commitment from a second and picked up another as a transfer. Georgia signed four receivers this month, probably making the Bulldogs a longshot for Henderson.

The other major national all-star game, the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., is set for Thursday. USC commitment Jordan Burch will play in that game. The 5-star defensive end did not sign this month but he told reporters in Orlando on Saturday he is firmly set with the Gamecocks and will sign in February with his teammates at Hammond School.

Burch said a major reason he chose the Gamecocks over LSU and Clemson was that they made him “feel like a big priority.” He said he wanted to go somewhere “I would be a priority, not another option.”

Burch said he did not make his final decision until his announcement day and LSU finished second. He said coaches from LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia have reached out since his commitment but he hasn’t responded. He said he hasn’t thought about whether he will take his final two official visits in January. He took officials to Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Burch is the only Gamecock commitment in the Under Armour Game. Representing Clemson will be offensive lineman Bryn Tucker, running back Demarkcus Bowman, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, wide receiver E.J. Williams, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes, linebacker Sergio Allen, defensive lineman Tre Williams, linebacker Trenton Simpson and offensive lineman Walker Parks.

Clemson signees in the All-American Bowl are defensive end Bryan Bresee, cornerback Fred Davis, defensive end Myles Murphy, offensive lineman Paul Tchio, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and safety R.J. Mickens.

USC commitment defensive tackle Alex Huntley also is in the All-American Bowl. Gamecock signee linebacker Mohamed Kaba was selected for the game but is out after suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.

Former Dorman quarterback Collin Hill (6-5, 214), who played for new USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at Colorado State, announced Saturday he will transfer to USC. Hill was a redshirt junior last season having suffered an ACL injury in his freshman season of 2016. He suffered his third torn ACL this season.

“I’m really excited to come back home and be at USC,” Hill said. “I felt like it was time to move on from CSU, and USC gave me a chance to do that. As far as an opportunity, I’m just going to come in and work to get healthy again. Grind through rehab and be ready to compete when the time comes.”

Bobo recruited Hill out of Dorman and he worked his way into the starting job, but his recurring knee injuries set him back. When Bobo was fired after the season and then hired soon after by Will Muschamp, Hill felt it was a good time for a fresh start for him, as well.

“I entered the portal and coach (Bobo) gave me a call and asked if I would be interested in coming back down to South Carolina,” Hill said. “I told him I would have to pray and talk with my family about it. I just felt like I was supposed to be in Columbia, so I told him I wanted to come.”

Hill said he will be enrolling in January on scholarship and as a graduate student, he will be eligible to play this season. He has one season of eligibility but can appeal for a second.

He played in 18 games for the Rams, passing for 3,323 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As a high school senior at Dorman, Hill passed for 3,505 yards and 35 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He will join a quarterback room headed up by returning starter Ryan Hilinski and incoming freshman Luke Doty. And there is also Dakereon Joyner, who served as the backup this season but is expected to move to wide receiver in the spring.

South Aiken tight end Jesse Sanders received a preferred walk-on offer from Tennessee. He has the same from USC. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Army, Akron and Mercer.

Defensive tackle Payton Page (6-4, 315) of Greensboro, N.C., is rated the top player in that state for the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite. The 5-star prospect is the No. 7 overall prospect nationally and No. 2 defensive tackle.

From over 30 offers, Page narrowed his list to 11: Clemson, USC, North Carolina, Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma. He wants to narrow his list to a top five and then have a decision before his senior season.

Page said he has visited Clemson two or three times and probably will return for a junior day. He did not visit USC during the season. He said he had plans to visit on a particular weekend but his grandmother passed away so he had to cancel. He still is interested in the Gamecocks and will consider visiting for a junior day.

USC is among the top six schools for defensive tackle Taizse Johnson of Washington, D.C. The others are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Maryland and Florida.

Clemson target defensive end Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif., is on commitment watch. He tweeted he could commit somewhere anytime. There is no exact date. Foreman is the No. 1-ranked player in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He visited Clemson in late July. Southern Cal and Oregon are believed to be two of the stronger teams with him.

Cornerback Corey Collier of Miami has Clemson in his top 10 along with Georgia, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Syracuse and Auburn.

Wide receiver Troy Stellato of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has Clemson in his top 5 with Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, North Carolina and Southern Cal.

USC offered safety Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Fla.

Dillon wide receiver Ahmari Huggins was offered by Indiana.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones was offered by Duke and Toledo.