Brent Thompson has experienced many high points during three seasons as The Citadel's football coach, including a 10-0 start to start to his career and hoisting a Southern Conference championship trophy in 2016.

Another memorable moment came last weekend, when Thompson brought the coveted Silver Shako back to Charleston after a 12th straight victory over military school rival VMI.

But the low point of Thompson's 29 games at The Citadel is never far from his mind, he confessed Tuesday. And this week's game against Furman, set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium, brings that memory into painful focus.

"I remind myself just about every day," Thompson said of last year's 56-20 loss at Furman. "I thought it was one of the worst coaching jobs I've done in preparing our guys to play football.

"It wasn't necessarily the game plan or anything like that, but to just emotionally play a game. We came out emotionally flat. We had a big letdown against Western Carolina the week before, and I thought (the Furman game) was my biggest disappointment heading into this year."

Furman at The Citadel WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Johnson Hagood Stadium RECORDS: Furman 2-4, 2-2; The Citadel 2-4, 2-3

The loss to Furman, in which the Bulldogs trailed by 42-0 early in the third quarter, was the nadir of a three-game skid to end the 2017 season at 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the SoCon — quite a letdown after two straight SoCon titles.

"After last year, we should be plenty motivated for this one," Thompson said. "... This is one (the players) want to get back. They want a second shot at this one."

This year's Furman team was picked to finish third in the SoCon by league coaches after going 8-4 and earning a playoff bid last year in coach Clay Hendrix' first season. But the Paladins opened the season with three straight losses — to Clemson, Elon and East Tennessee State — and are 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the SoCon, good for sixth place.

The Paladins seem to go as does senior quarterback Harris Roberts. When he's healthy and playing well, as he was against Western Carolina and Wofford, Furman has won. He was a combined 25 of 30 passing for 368 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions in those games.

When he's limited or struggles, Furman has lost, as against ETSU and last week in a 38-25 loss to Samford. Roberts suffered a concussion early in that game and attempted only three passes.

When Roberts is out, Hendrix turns to freshman Darren Grainger of Conway and redshirt freshman JeMar Lincoln, both less effective as passers.

The Citadel and Furman have played just two common foes this season; the Bulldogs are 0-2 against Wofford (28-21) and ETSU (26-23), while Furman lost to ETSU (29-27) and upset Wofford (31-14).

"I'm constantly reminding our guys of last year, because I want to make sure we prep and practice," Thompson said. "But I also told them, we can't beat Furman on Tuesday or Wednesday. We can prepare to beat them on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we don't want to get too hyped too early."

• Bandit end Sean-Thomas Faulkner was credited with a blocked punt in last week's 34-32 win at VMI, but it was defensive tackle Ken Allen who got his hand up to block an extra point, Thompson said ... Slotback Rod Johnson did not play against VMI and might be done for the season after suffering a head injury at Towson.