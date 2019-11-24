Furman was among the last four teams in, South Carolina State was among the last four teams out, and Southern Conference champion Wofford will begin the FCS playoffs at home.

That was the news for state teams as the 24-team FCS playoff field was announced on Sunday.

Wofford (8-3) already knew it was in the field as the winner of the SoCon's automatic berth in the playoffs. The Terriers did not receive a first-round bye as one of the top eight seeds in the field, but will start the playoffs at home in Spartanburg next week.

Coach Josh Conklin's Terrriers, who clinched the outright SoCon title with a 31-11 win at The Citadel on Saturday, will host Kennesaw State (10-2) of the Big South Conference at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gibbs Stadium.

It will be a rematch of last year's playoff meeting between the two schools, which Kennesaw State won by 13-10.

Wofford recovered from early losses to S.C. State and Samford to win eight straight FCS games, including a 7-1 mark in the SoCon.

"Those two losses early probably hurt us with the seeding today, but we are in the playoffs and will have a chance," Conklin said. "I am proud of the way we responded and got better this season."

Quarterback Joe Newman said the playoff bid "means a lot."

"I am a little disappointed about not being seeded, but it is what it is," he said. "We are ready for the playoffs and are happy with a home game for the first round."

Furman (8-4) was thought to be on the playoff bubble, and indeed was one of the final four teams to receive an at-large bid. Two of the Paladins' losses were to FBS teams, but they also were trounced by The Citadel (27-10) and Wofford (24-7), and concluded their season with a win over NAIA member Point.

Furman will travel to Austin Peay for a 1 p.m. game. The Governors, champions of the Ohio Valley Conference, are 9-3. But one of their losses was by 20-14 to East Tennessee State, the last-place team in the SoCon.

"I thought we were well-deserving with the schedule we played and how we played," said Paladins coach Clay Hendrix. "It was nice to see your name flash up on the board."

S.C. State coach Buddy Pough and his Bulldogs did not get to experience that feeling.

Pough's team (8-3) had a case for a playoff bid as co-champion of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and defeated FCS playoff team Wofford in the season opener.

But the Bulldogs were among the last four teams left out of the playoff field, along with New Hampshire, Southern Illinois and Towson. S.C. State shared the MEAC title with North Carolina A&T, which will play in the Celebration Bowl due to its win over the Bulldogs.

“Somebody needs to remember that South Carolina State beat Wofford somewhere back when, earlier this season," Pough said before his team ended the season with a win over Norfolk State. "We don't seem to have anyone who has a recollection of that fact out there."

2019 FCS FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

(Campus sites until championship game)

(All times ET)

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2), noon (ESPN3)

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (8-4), 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holy Cross-Monmouth winner at No. 2 seed James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

San Diego-Northern Iowa at No. 7 seed South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Kennesaw State-Wofford winner No. 3 seed Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

Central Connecticut State-Albany winner at No. 5 seed Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

Illinois State-Southeast Missouri winner at No. 8 seed Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at No. 6 seed Montana (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

Furman-Austin Peay winner at No. 4 seed Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN3)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Second-round winners, TBA

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Dec. 21

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Jan. 11

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, noon (ABC)