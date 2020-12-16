Furman football adds 15 players on National Signing Day

Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix added 15 recruits to the Paladins’ program on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA early signing period.

“I could not be more pleased with this impressive group we were able to sign today,” Hendrix said. “Our assistant coaches did an incredible job identifying and recruiting outstanding young men who are terrific students and football players. We had some specific needs and believe we addressed them."

The Paladins added nine on offense with three linemen, two tight ends, two running backs, one wide receiver and one quarterback. On defense, the team added two ends, three linebackers and one cornerback

Seven states are represented in this year’s recruiting class, paced by talent-rich Texas, which yielded five signees. Georgia followed with three and Tennessee and Florida with two each. The Paladins also signed players from North Carolina, Ohio and Delaware.

Among Furman’s highest profile signees are defensive end Bryce Stanfield from Acworth, Ga., tight end Brandon Whittemore from Lafayette, Tenn., and Buford, Ga., inside linebacker Tommy Beuglas.

Stanfield, who picked Furman from among 25 offers, played a pivotal role in Harrison High School’s 6A state championship (15-0) run in 2019 and helped lead the Hoyas to a Sweet 16 playoff appearance after moving up to the 7A ranks in 2020. Whittemore, a 2019 Tennessee Coaches Association 4A All-State selection, netted 23 scholarship offers along with a invitation to the state’s prestigious East-West All-Star Combine. Beuglas, holder of 21 offers and an all-state selection who helped lead gridiron powerhouse Buford to a 5A state championship (13-2) in 2019, has keyed his program to another playoff run as the Wolves face Valdosta in Georgia’s 6A semifinals on Friday.

Amaah Achina from Greensboro, N.C., and Alex Maier of Fleming Island, Fla., represent additions at outside linebacker. Achina collected offers from 13 schools, including Army and East Carolina, prior to having his 2020 campaign at Northern Guilford High School postponed. Maier, meanwhile, turned in a stellar senior season at Fleming Island High School, keying the Golden Eagles to a 10-3 campaign that included a 21-0 first round playoff victory over Tate when Maier scored a pair of touchdowns via fumble and interception returns.

Joining Stanfield at defensive end is Lehigh Acres, Fla., product Christian Paraison, who earned 13 scholarship offers in one season of play at Bishop Verot High School.

The Paladins’ lone defensive back signee is Spring, Texas, cornerback Dominic Morris, who spent the fall semester at Air Force Academy Prep School.

Furman’s three additions along the offensive front include Alex Cain from Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Ryan Lamb from Plano, Texas, and Akron, Ohio’s Luke Petit.

Cain, who played at Wilson Central High School and picked the Paladins from among 16 offers, joined fellow Paladin signee Landon Whittemore in earning an invitation to Tennessee’s East-West All-Star Combine. Lamb starred at Lebanon Trail High School and recently earned an invite to January’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas. Petit, meanwhile, was an all-state performer at Ohio football power Bishop Hoban High School, which claimed a pair of state championships during his prep tenure, including the 2020 crown.

Jack Healy from Wilmington, Del., joins Whittemore in giving Furman two additions at tight end. The Salesianum School product was a two-way standout who earned all-conference honors twice and all-state honors as a linebacker his junior year.

Newnan, Ga., wide receiver Joshua Harris, who had four FBS offers in his recruiting process and an invitation to the Georgia-Florida All-Star Game, brings a record of achievement to the Paladin program, including All-Region 2-7A honors following a 2020 season that saw him register 45 catches for 785 yards and six touchdowns as part of Newnan High School’s 9-2 campaign.

Furman landed pair of highly productive Texas running backs in Myion Hicks from Desoto and Grant Robinson from Plano. Hicks was a decorated two-way performer as a running back and linebacker for Pandego Christian Academy, twice earning district defensive player of the year honors as well as 2019 all-state laurels. This fall he averaged 10.3 yards per carry and rushed for 11 touchdowns after running for 1,042 yards and 10 scores in 2019. Robinson rushed for 991 yards and six scores as a junior at Pope John Paul II High School.

The Paladins’ strong recruiting effort in the Lone Star state netted Missouri City quarterback Jace Wilson, who passed for 1,680 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 307 yards and five scores in an eight-game senior campaign at Mayde Creek High School. Prior to his year at Mayde Creek, Wilson starred at Dell Valle High School, where he passed for 2,526 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior.

The NCAA regular signing period begins on Feb. 3, 2021.

The Paladins are scheduled to kick off their rescheduled season on Feb. 20 at home versus Western Carolina.

Furman posted an 8-5 record in 2019, finished the regular season ranked 19th the final AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, and earned an at-large berth into the FCS playoffs.

Furman Signings

Amaah Achina, OLB, 6-1, 192, Fr., Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford High School

Tommy Beuglas, ILB, 6-1, 220, Fr., Buford, Ga./Buford High School

Alex Cain, OL, 6-3, 285, Fr., Mt Juliet, Tenn./Wilson Central High School

Jack Healy, TE, 6-3, 225, Fr., Wilmington, Del./Salesianum School

Joshua Harris, WR, 6-2, 177, Fr., Newnan, Ga./Newnan High School

Myion Hicks, RB, 5-11, 210, Fr., Desoto, Texas/Pantego Christian Academy

Ryan Lamb, OL, 6-2, 320, Fr., Plano, Texas/Lebanon Trail High School

Alex Maier, OLB, 6-4, 225, Fr., Fleming Island, Fla./Fleming Island High School

Dominic Morris, CB, 5-11, 175, Fr., Spring, Texas/Klein Oak High School

Christian Paraison, DE, 6-3, 240, Fr., Lehigh Acres, Fla./Bishop Verot High School

Luke Petit, OL, 6-3, 285, Fr., Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban High School

Grant Robinson, RB, 6-0, 210, Fr., Plano, Texas/Pope John Paul II High School

Bryce Stanfield, DE, 6-2, 250, Fr., Acworth, Ga./Harrison High School

Landon Whittemore, TE, 6-4, 220, Fr., Lafayette, Tenn./Macon County High School

Jace Wilson, QB, 5-11, 172, Fr., Missouri City, Texas/Mayde Creek High School