Furman drops baseball program in response to COVID-19 budget crunch

Furman University began playing college baseball in 1896, so long ago that the name of the first Paladins' coach is lost to history.

That first Furman team went 3-1, defeating Clemson twice and splitting two games with South Carolina.

After that came more than 3,300 games over 118 seasons, including four regular season Southern Conference championships and two SoCon tournament titles, the latest in 2005.

That long history came to a sad end on Monday, as Furman announced it would immediately discontinue the varsity sports of baseball and men's lacrosse in response to a budget crunch caused by the shutdown of college sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a difficult day for Furman athletics," said athletic director Jason Donnelly. "We are proud of Furman's athletics history and tradition and the student-athletes and coaches who have competed as Paladins. Moving forward, Furman athletics will operate as an 18-sport varsity program that supports academic and athletic excellence, financial stability, gender equity and sustainable competitive success with an emphasis on revenue generation and philanthropy.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting our student-athletes and coaches impacted by today's decisions, as well as our alumni and fans who so passionately support our programs," Donnelly added. "The legacy of Furman baseball and men's lacrosse will be remembered and celebrated."

Furman is a member of the SoCon along with state schools The Citadel and Wofford, and the decision to drop baseball and men's lacrosse will not impact the Paladins' membership in the league.

"Difficult times often call for difficult decisions," said SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus. "We fully support the outstanding leadership in Furman President Elizabeth Davis and Athletic Director Jason Donnelly as they are addressing these challenges.”

Said Clemson coach Monte Lee, "This is devastating news to all of us in our great state."

The announcement from Furman, a private school of about 2,700 students in Greenville, said the school is expecting a decrease in enrollment this fall. Those losses, combined with other impacts from the pandemic, are expected to result in a "multi-million dollar deficit" for Furman in the next fiscal year. The value of Furman's endowment has dropped by more than $100 million, the school said.

In response, Furman is implementing voluntary salary reductions of 20 percent for president Elizabeth Davis, and 10 percent vice presidents, the AD and head coaches in football and basketball, among other employees.

Along with cutting baseball and men's lacrosse, which totaled 21 scholarships, the school will reduce the total number of athletic scholarships by 45 over the next five years, from 200 to 155, with reductions spread across "multiple sports." Savings from all the decisions will amount to about $5 million annually, the school said.

Scholarships for current baseball and men's lacrosse players will be honored through the student's fourth year at Furman, and staff will assist student-athletes who wish to transfer.

Furman said there are no plans to reinstate baseball or men's lacrosse in the future, and additional donor support would not revive those programs. Some 95 student-athletes and six coaches are impacted by the decision, including baseball coach Brett Harker, a former College of Charleston standout.

The Paladins began playing men's lacrosse in 2014. The 2020 roster includes Harris Hubbard, a freshman from Bishop England High School.

"As we all know from our shared experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a global crisis we could not have imagined six months ago," said Davis, Furman's president. "We are taking these steps to ensure that our university can thrive and continue to carry out its academic mission at the highest level of quality and engagement.

"Although our fall semester might feel different than usual, I'm looking forward to welcoming first-year and returning students back to campus for a uniquely Furman experience."