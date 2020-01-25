For about 34 minutes of game clock on Saturday, The Citadel played on fairly even terms with Southern Conference contender Furman.

The other six minutes were a disaster, however, and spelled the difference in the Bulldogs' 78-54 loss to the rival Paladins before 1,254 fans at McAlister Field House.

The Citadel lost its eighth straight game to fall to 6-13 overall and 0-8 in the SoCon, the program's worst start in league play since the 2013-14 team started 0-14 in conference games.

Junior forward Clay Mounce scored 22 points to lead the Paladins (17-5, 7-2), who have won two straight and 10 of their last 12. Senior guard Jordan Lyons added 17 points on an efficient 5 of 8 from the field.

Citadel freshman guard Fletcher Abee scored all 15 of his points in the first half, and Kaelon Harris was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 11 points. The Citadel's total of 54 points was its lowest since a 67-51 loss to ETSU on Feb. 18, 2016, in coach Duggar Baucom's first season.

The Bulldogs, averaging 10.2 3-pointers made this season, were just 4 of 25 from deep for 16 percent, their worst 3-point shooting performance since they went 2 of 18 in an 87-73 loss to Campbell back in November. Abee ended up 3 of 12 from distance, while top 3-point shooter Kaiden Rice was 0 of 3 and scored one point in 20 minutes.

"Furman is really good, and give them credit for a lot of that," Baucom said. "I know Fletcher got tired in the second half, but other guys have to step up. It can't be all him. He worked really hard for his shots and got off 16 shots. Our other big shooter didn't work hard for his shots and got off three shots. That's got to get better."

The score was 29-29 and Abee had hit 6 of 10 shots for 15 points heading into the final two minutes of the first half. Abee had also hounded Lyons Furman's on defense, holding the All-SoCon guard to one shot and two points.

But Lyons finally got loose for a 3-pointer behind a screen to give Furman a 32-29 lead with 2:01 left in the half, and the Bulldogs fell apart in the final 90 seconds. Lyons got free for another trey in transition for a 5-point lead. The Citadel called timeout with 28 seconds to set up a final play, but Rice missed an open 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

Bulldogs' senior Eddie Davis III fouled Mounce on a 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left, and Mounce made two free throws. In two minutes, it went from a tie game to a 37-30 Furman lead at the half.

"The play right before the half was huge," Furman coach Bob Richey said. "For us to be able to run at them, not let them drain the clock and force a miss and then get some free throws, that was huge. It was a back and forth game, and it didn't really feel like a 7-point lead."

Furman's No. 2 scorer, 6-8 sophomore Noah Gurley, fouled out with just nine points in 10 minutes. But he scored the first two buckets of the second half, kicking off a 14-0 run that put the Paladins up 51-30. The Citadel never got closer than 14 after that.

"That's kind of when talent takes over, I think," Baucom said. "We battled and battled, but they are really good, a top 10 mid-major team for a reason. They make you pay for your mistakes, and we came out and turned the ball over and it was fuel for the fire for them."

• The Citadel was again without forward Hayden Brown (hamstring), who has played in just six of 19 games this season ... Furman sophomore Jalen Slawson, a 6-7 forward from Summerville and Pinewood Prep, played well in front of a large contingent of fans. The son of former Citadel standout Tom Slawson had eight points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes.