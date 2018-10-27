Chad Staggs' mastery of The Citadel continues.
The Furman defensive coordinator, who held the same job at Charleston Southern for three years, ran his record against the Bulldogs to 6-0 on Saturday. The Paladins came out on top of a see-saw affair, winning by 28-17 before 8,574 fans at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Making his first college start, Furman quarterback JeMar Lincoln ran for three touchdowns to beat his cousin, Citadel QB Jordan Black, who passed for one TD and and ran for another score.
Staggs' defense put the final touches on the victory, as bandit end Adrian Hope forced a Black fumble and linebacker Donavan Perryman returned it 20 yards for the final 28-17 margin with 2:09 left.
Furman improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Conference, while The Citadel fell to 2-5 and 2-4.
Lincoln hit 9 of 12 passes for 140 yards, and Devin Wynn ran for 86 yards for Furman, while Summerville product Cam Burnette caught four passes for 71 yards. Black completed 8 of 16 passes for 161 yards, including a 91-yard TD to Raleigh Webb, and ran for 62 yards to lead The Citadel.
Staggs and the Bucs beat The Citadel four straight times from 2013-15, and he has now won two straight over the Bulldogs at Furman. It was the first time this season that The Citadel has been held to under 20 points.
The Bulldogs trailed 14-10 when Furman's Grayson Atkins blasted an 81-yard punt (with the wind, and the third-longest in Paladins history). The Citadel responded with the longest pass play in Bulldogs history.
Black found a wide-open Raleigh Webb down the seam for a 91-yard and a 17-14 lead with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
Summerville High School product Cam Burnette made a sliding catch of a 12-yard pass at The Citadel's 4 to set up Lincoln's third TD run, a 4-yarder for a 21-17 Furman lead with 9:12 left in the game.
The Bulldogs took leads of 3-0 and 10-7 in the first half on a 44-yard field goal by Jacob Godek and Black's 1-yard TD, set up by his 30-yard pass to Grant Drakeford.
Furman answered the field goal with a 6-yard TD run by Lincoln, set up by his 17-yard scramble on third and 14. And the Paladins responded after Black's TD on a 3-yard score from Lincoln for a 14-10 lead with 7:04 left in the first half.
Lincoln's second TD was set up by his 44-yard strike to Burnette, who got behind Citadel cornerback Khafari Buffalo on a post route.
Lincoln was 5 of 6 for 88 yards in the first half, while his cousin Black was 5 of 10 for 62 yards.
• Inducted into The Citadel's Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime were All-American wrestler Odie Delaney; former quarterback Gene Brown; former baseball pitcher Brian Rogers; former basketball standout Cameron Wells; and former school president Lt. Gen. Bud Watts. The Hall of Fame now has 200 members.