CLEMSON — Albert Huggins took his place at the Cotton Bowl's Media Day setup last week in Texas, and while dozens of reporters swirled around Dexter Lawrence for a failed drug test that suspended him, Huggins sat in his seat, waiting for what was next.
He had to have known it would only be a matter of time until the media contingent made its way from Lawrence to him, the everyday backup for Lawrence, and start to pick his brain.
So when it happened, Huggins made sure he was ready.
He looked noticeably calm.
"I mean, this is a great opportunity," the Orangeburg native said of potentially having to play in Lawrence's place if his B sample came back positive for ostarine, which it ultimately did later that afternoon.
"Time for me to step up and show the world."
It's possible he will be saying the same thing this week, as the Tigers head to Santa Clara, Calif. next week for a national championship re-match with Alabama.
With just a matter of days remaining between now and the Monday title game, Clemson's legal team is facing an uphill battle to try to get Lawrence available again via a successful appeal, which means the Tigers are going to prepare again as if Huggins will be the one running the show at defensive tackle with Christian Wilkins.
Huggins' statistics won't pop out on a 30-3 box score from Clemson's Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame on Saturday with just one tackle, but he gave the Tigers consistency and experience — which is symbolic if you consider the frustrations he faced early into his Clemson career.
When he arrived on Clemson's campus as a freshman in 2015, ready to see what college football had to offer, Huggins didn't take to the demands of college football as quickly as others might as underclassmen.
It wasn't that he was incapable of playing at a high level — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says to this day Huggins is an incredible athlete — it was more that he was inconsistent with his effort.
One day, he would flash moments of brilliance. Another, the energy level would be average.
Clemson wanted more.
"Coach can't do it," Venables said. "Coach can't want it more than the player wants it for himself."
In the spring of 2017, Huggins flipped that switch.
Heading into his junior season, Huggins started to prove to Swinney and Venables that he was ready to fully buy in and commit consistently. Venables credits Clemson's leaders along the defensive line for pulling Huggins along and making sure his interest level was where it needed to be, and it started to make all the difference with his play on the field.
Now a legitimate NFL prospect who is one of the strongest, most physical players Clemson has, Huggins is playing the best football of his career.
He was even listed as a co-starter coming out of spring practice for the way that he competed with Lawrence and to date, he has 25 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 352 snaps for the year, up from the 220 he saw a season ago.
"Just pushing himself. It has been there this year," said a beaming Venables. "He's really had a really good year, a really terrific year as far as he just shows you he's sticking around."
That will be the same Monday night in California.
Huggins is here to stay — with or without Lawrence in the mix.