In May 2015, Wando's Tyler Ackard hoisted a state championship trophy above his head, celebrating the school's first title in baseball.
It was a defining moment, he said, because it etched him and his teammates into the Wando history books.
Four years and three colleges later, the moment is still fresh in Ackard’s psyche. The skilled infielder wants to do the same thing this year, his final season at Newberry College.
“Once you get that taste of winning, you want to get it again,” said Ackard, always known to fellow players and coaches as a consummate teammate.
The Mount Pleasant native is one of the reasons the Wolves have the best record in the South Atlantic Conference, with aspirations of winning a national title.
The Wolves are 28-7 this season, including an 11-1 record in the SAC. And Ackard has been consistent, batting .279 with 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
After graduating from Wando, Ackard spent one year at Limehouse College and another at University of South Carolina at Lancaster. At the latter, he helped the team win a regional championship competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
It was around that time that he got a call from Newberry coach Russell Triplett.
Now in his seventh season at Newberry, Triplett, who helped lead Clemson to the 2002 College World Series, knew about Ackard’s success playing for head coach Dirk Thomas at Wando. Once he started tracking Ackard’s games at USC Lancaster, Triplett knew the Lowcountry kid could still make plays and impact other players.
That’s been evident this season. Three of Newberry’s losses came via a three-game sweep by North Greenville early in the season. After that, Newberry won 13 straight, thanks in big part to Ackard’s leadership.
“That sweep turned out to be what we needed, based on how we responded,” Triplett said. “Tyler is one of those blue-collar guys who goes after it in practice and in games.”
Triplett said he's leaning on Ackard this year because he’s one of only four seniors. That’s a far cry from Ackard’s senior year at Wando when 14 seniors led the Warriors to a state championship.
But he’s embracing his leadership role on the field and in the dugout. Whether he walks, gets a hit or strikes out, Ackard is working the count and seeing more pitches.
And on the field, his defense has also improved, especially at first base.
“People take that for granted, but you need great defense at first,” Triplett said. “(Tyler) has won a few games for us with his defense.”
The list of other 2015 Wando state champions playing college baseball includes Jeff Gottesman at Bucknell, Davis Wilbur at USC Upstate, Jack DeLongchamps at Charleston Southern, Kep Brown at UNC Wilmington, Peter Brown at Middle Tennessee and Harrison Smith at High Point. Michael Vardzel, another member of the championship team, is playing football at Pittsburgh.
Ackard and the Wolves have 15 regular-season games left before the conference tournament starts April 25 in Tennessee.This is already Newberry’s highest ranked team in NCAA history, but Ackard wants to cap the season off with a conference crown and Division II national title.
“We want to complete these goals, and hopefully go down as one of the best teams in history,” he said. “We’re not focused on individual success. It’s all about legacy.”