This group of friends — among the 5000 competitors — was happy to see the finish line at Waterfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Half Marathon on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
North Charleston Police Officer Phillip Muckelvaney — also know as 'Bubbles' — lightened the mood for runners nearing the finish at Riverfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon events on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Lots of runners were happy to cross the finish line at Waterfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Marathoners start their endurance race on Fishburne Street at 7:15. More than 5000 runners participated in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Competitors dealt with the cold using 'heat sheets' after finishing the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on the Old Navy Base on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Andrew Lupisella brought daughters Ryanne, 5, Lainey, 4, and Alina, 2, to encourage their mother Rebecca in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Heidi Steiner, the female winner of the full marathon, was among the 5000 runners in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Derrek Asberry/Staff
The day started early for the Williams family with four-year-old Kyler atop his father Marcus' shoulders. They, along with brothers Jayden and Amari, came to watch their mother Lisa run the half marathon in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Rebecca Brown from Goose Creek stretched on the Burke High School campus before joining the other 5000 runners in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Travis Newtown stretched on the Burke High School campus before joining the other 5000 runners in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Charlotte Corriher, from Charleston, said she has worn a different outfit in every state: "In Maine, I was a lobster." She and her fellow "Marathon Maniacs and Half Fanatics" were among the 5000 runners in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
This runner showed Maryland pride with a state flag-themed costume at the finish line at Waterfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Water and sports drinks were available — here at King and Calhoun Streets — for the 5000 runners in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon events on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Competitors wrapped themselves in 'heat sheets' after finishing the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on the Old Navy Base on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Virginia Clauser of the Park Circle Pacers encourages runners making their way to the finish line at Riverfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Participants wait outside Riverfront Park in North Charleston to pick up gear left at the starting line in Charleston after finishing the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon events on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
The day started early for the Williams family with four-year-old Kyler atop his father Marcus' shoulders. They, along with brothers Jayden and Amari, came to watch their mother Lisa run the half marathon in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Charlotte Corriher, from Charleston, said she has worn a different outfit in every state: "In Maine, I was a lobster." She and her fellow "Marathon Maniacs and Half Fanatics" were among the 5000 runners in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
This runner showed Maryland pride with a state flag-themed costume at the finish line at Waterfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Virginia Clauser of the Park Circle Pacers encourages runners making their way to the finish line at Riverfront Park in North Charleston in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Lee Hodges watched for his son among the 5000 runners along North Hobson Avenue in the 9th Annual Charleston Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, and 5K on a cold Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Wade Spees
Thompson and the other competitors embraced the low 50s temperature under cloudy skies. Both the half and full marathons began at Burke High on Fishburn Street in downtown Charleston, bypassing the Hampton Park, the Battery and The Citadel on the way to the Riverfront finish.
While Thompson took in some familiar scenery, Heidi Steiner, the female winner of the full marathon, was getting her first taste of Charleston’s history.
A regular marathoner, Steiner came down from Ohio to participate in the event.
Unlike other places she’s competed, she said the Holy City route offered unique sites and a smoother terrain than she’s used to.
It clearly worked to her benefit. Her time of 3:02:11 was about 15 minutes faster than the second place finisher.
“It’s a flat course and that made for a good race,” she said after receiving her first place medal. “Mile 24 is when I started hitting the wall, but I was able to make it to the end.”
Wisconsin-native Brain Falcone agreed about the race’s scenic route.
Deciding to run while a visiting a friend who just moved to Charleston, Falcone finished second overall in the full marathon with a personal best of 2:36:38. That’s about a minute faster than his previous best.
Twenty-six miles later, Falcone said he plans to celebrate by checking out Charleston’s night life.
“I’ve heard a lot about the food too, so we’re planning on eating good and maybe hitting some bars,” he said. “The race was really fun and we’re excited about everything else Charleston has to offer.”
Other races during the Charleston Marathon included the Shrimp and Grits 5K, the Youth Marathon, and categories for age groups listed in intervals, such as 19-24, 25-29, and so on.
This is the second year Capstone Event Group, a Raleigh-based company, has run the event. Of the 70-plus races affiliated with Capstone, CEO John Kane said the Charleston event is one of the best.
That’s partly because of the proceeds going to Engaging Creative Minds, a local group that finds fine arts programs in Lowcountry schools.
“They’re in over 30 schools, so what we do here is really important,” he said. “It’s a phenomenal charity and we can’t say enough about the work they do."
Results
Marathon Male
1. Jack Mcafee
2. Brian Falcone
3. Daniel Taylor
Marathon Female
1. Heidi Steiner
2. Tara Smallidge
3. Ellery Wiest
Half Marathon Male
1. Matthew Howe
2. Eric Riesterer
3. Alphonse Harris
Half Marathon Female
1. Carly Seymour
2. Emma Brown
3. Meaghan Murray
Shrimp and Grits 5K Male
1. Nicolas Fiorillo
2. Kip Otterness
3. Michael Hyland
Shrimp and Grits 5K Female
1. Rochelle Persso
2. Alexa Leopold
3. Hailey Meyers
Reach Derrek Asberry at 843-937-5517. Follow him on Twitter @DerrekAsberry