A light snow began to fall when Mike Anhaeuser pulled out of his parents’ driveway in Fort Wayne, Ind., to start his long journey to the Lowcountry that January morning.
It was 1994, and a few days earlier Charleston Battery head coach Tim Hankinson had called Anhaeuser about joining the fledgling soccer club for the upcoming spring season. The Battery had finished its inaugural campaign in the USISL and Hankinson needed a tough, hard-nosed midfielder to round out his roster.
Anhaeuser had just returned from Europe, where he tried and failed to catch on with a professional club in Germany.
An accounting major at the University of Indiana, he had several opportunities to join the working world since leaving school, but turned them all down. His father, who owned a plumbing business in Fort Wayne, hoped his son would follow him into the family business.
But Anhaeuser had other dreams. He was determined to play professional soccer when he hopped into his Pontiac LeMans and headed for Charleston. When he got outside of Cincinnati, the snow began to come down in heavy chunks. It would snow more than a foot that day, making the highways slick and treacherous. The 13-hour drive turned into 20.
“I probably should have just pulled over and stopped when I got to Cincinnati,” Anhaeuser said. “It was pretty dangerous, my car was sliding all over the road, but I was just so excited about having the opportunity to play I didn’t want to stop.”
Anhaeuser arrived safely the following morning and joined some of his future teammates at a house they were renting on the Isle of Palms.
“I went jogging the next day on the beach,” Anhaeuser said. “It was beautiful.”
His original plan was to play one season in Charleston and then take another crack at Europe. This was two years before Major League Soccer opened its doors, so there were not many opportunities to play professionally in the U.S.
Things, however, didn’t go according to plan. One year turned into 25 for Anhaeuser, who has served as player, assistant coach, head coach and general manager for the Charleston Battery.
The club will honor Anhaeuser for his years of service when the Battery takes the field against Atlanta United 2 on Saturday (7 p.m.) at MUSC Health Stadium.
“To me, Mike Anhaeuser is the Charleston Battery,” said former Charleston Battery president Andrew Bell, who worked with Anhaeuser for nearly two decades. “What he’s done will never be repeated. It’s very rare for anyone to stay in a job like his for very long, but in professional sports, in soccer, it’s almost unheard of.”
As a player, Anhaeuser was on the field for 126 matches and is still among the club's leaders in assists. He helped lead the team to its first championship in 1996.
Injuries ended his career in 1999. As a head coach, Anhaeuser, 48, has won 198 matches, the most in the modern USL era, been named the league’s coach of the year twice, and led the Battery to championships in 2010 and 2012 and the U.S. Open Cup finals in 2008. He is a member of the USL Hall of Fame.
“The Battery and the community are very lucky to have him,” said Charleston Battery owner Eric Bowman. “His impact in Charleston reaches far beyond the Battery; he’s always made it a priority to give back to the community and he instills that in everyone around him. His commitment to the sport is the reason the Battery is still regarded as one of the best professional soccer clubs in this country.”
Anhaeuser, who still likes to put on his cleats and take the field during training sessions, looks back on those early years with the club fondly. The Battery played downtown at Stoney Field, home of the Burke High School football team.
“There were two showers and it was so hot in the locker room that you couldn’t change,” Anhaeuser said. “If you did take a shower it flooded above your ankles because the drains didn’t work. Stoney field was good, the pitch was in good shape, but the showers were an adventure."
In those days, the club was considered semi-professional as most of the players worked several jobs to make a living. Anhaeuser coached local youth teams and worked as a data analyst at Blackbaud when he wasn’t wearing the gold and black.
“They helped you get a job and for most guys the matches on Fridays and Saturdays were their days off, so we’d have some great after-match parties,” Anhaeuser said. “We were all close. It was a great group of guys.”
Anhaeuser spent most of his playing career as a defensive midfielder, a tenacious tackler that didn’t shy away from contact.
“Mike was a hard-nosed player that wasn’t afraid to stick his foot in there and make a tackle,” said former Battery forward Paul Conway. "He wasn’t a player that would pull out of a tackle. He would challenge guys.”
When former franchise owner Tony Bakker decided to move the team to Daniel Island and Blackbaud Stadium, Anhaeuser knew the club was going to take off.
“I remember the first time Tony showed me the plans,” Anhaeuser said. “I knew it was going to be a game-changer. I came out here a couple of times and the only thing here was a dirt road and a couple of houses. I would come out a couple of times a week and see the progress they were making and I could see the potential. I knew it was going to be something special.”
Blackbaud Stadium opened in 1999 as the first soccer-specific facility in the country. The Charleston Battery was on its way to becoming one of the premier soccer clubs in America.
“I never looked at it like we were in the minor leagues,” Anhaeuser said. “The MLS didn’t exist when I got here. When you look at what Tony built in 1999, it was the top professional place. The money the players were making was comparable to the MLS. Tony made this a great club.
It didn’t matter that we were in a small market. I felt like we were in an MLS club, just in a small market. We were just as good as any club no matter what.”
A knee injury forced Anhaeuser to give up his playing in 1999. He became an assistant coach under Alan Dicks and later Chris Ramsey, helping lead the Battery to the 2003 USL A-League title.
Two years later, he took over as the club’s head coach when Ramsey went back to England to coach.
“I never thought about coaching at the professional level, although now it seems like a natural progression for me,” Anhaeuser said.
In 14 seasons, he has compiled a 198-139-100 record. He has moved players from the USL to the MLS and beyond.
“His record speaks for itself,” said former Battery captain Colin Falvey. “He must be the most underrated coach in America in all the divisions. Every year with a small budget and not in a big market, he’s had one of the best teams in the USL.”
When Anhaeuser looks back on his coaching career, the championships in 2010 and 2012 will always stand out. But it was a 2-1 loss to D.C. United in the 2008 U.S. Open Cup final that he’ll never forget.
“We got a chance to play for the United States national championship,” Anhaeuser said. “D.C. United was one of the top clubs in MLS at the time. We trained in front of the White House when we got there.
"It was awesome to play in that match. That put us on the national map. We showed we could play anybody in the country.”
Anhaeuser has had chances to leave, even drawing interest from MLS clubs. But he just can't seem to leave the Lowcountry.
“I’m happy here. I love what I do and the people and players I work with,” Anhaeuser said. “It’s been a fantastic 25 years.”
Anhaeuser will go for his 199th win as a head coach Saturday night.