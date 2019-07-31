All of a sudden, ex-Citadel star André Roberts has plenty of Bulldog company in pro sports. Other standouts from Charleston's military college are making moves to further their own careers.

Asher Wojciechowski is pitching some of the best baseball of his life with the Baltimore Orioles; football All-American Dee Delaney has signed with the NFL's New York Jets; linebacker Noah Dawkins is in NFL camp with the Cincinnati Bengals; and all-Southern Conference point guard Lew Stallworth has signed his first professional contract to play basketball in Ukraine.

Here's a a look at how former Bulldogs are doing in the pros:

• Roberts, a record-setting receiver at The Citadel, signed with the Buffalo Bills during the offseason as he prepares for his 10th NFL season with his sixth different team. A Pro Bowl kick returner with the Jets last season, Roberts signed a two-year deal with the Bills that included a $1 million signing bonus and $2 million base salary for 2019.

"I feel like I'm going to impact the team in a big way," Roberts told the Buffalo News.

• All-American cornerback Dee Delaney was signed by the New York Jets on Tuesday. A 2017 graduate of The Citadel who played his final college season at Miami, Delaney has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in his pro career, playing two games with the Jaguars in 2018.

• All-Southern Conference linebacker Noah Dawkins is in NFL camp with the Cincinnati Bengals after he passed a physical, clearing him to practice. Dawkins had been placed on the active/non-football injury list on July 26.

• And in the Canadian Football League, former Citadel linebacker Tevin Floyd is on the roster of the Montreal Alouettes, though he was listed as injured for the team's most recent game.

Stallworth signs

In basketball, Lew Stallworth signed his first pro contract on Tuesday with BC Zaporizhya, which competes in the top league in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.

Stallworth averaged 20.2 points and 6.2 assists per game for the Bulldogs last season as a graduate-student transfer.

"I'm thrilled," Stallworth said Wednesday. "I've only got a month until I leave, on Sept. 1, so it'll be here quick."

The 6-2 Stallworth said he had a pre-NBA Draft workout with the Dallas Mavericks, and offers to play in Spain, Turkey, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium and the Republic of Georgia. It was actually a Ukrainian journalist who put him together with BC Zaporizhya.

"A journalist from the Ukraine reached out to ask me about my offers," Stallworth said. "The next morning, he called me back and said there was an offer for me. I knew a player from UTEP who played in that league, and he made a significant amount of money and said it'd be a great stepping stone for me."

Stallworth joins three other former Bulldogs in pro basketball: Tom Koopman (class of 2017) plays in the Dutch Basketball League in his native country; Cameron Wells (class of 2011) has played in Holland and Germany, and last year led his S. Oliver Wurzburg team to the FIBA EuroCup finals; and 7-footer Joe Wolfinger, who played one year at The Citadel as a grad transfer, has played nine seasons of pro ball, the last six in Japan.

Ashton Moore (class of 2015) just retired after a four-year pro career in Bulgaria, Germany and Cyprus and now works for Newport News Shipbuilding.

All-SoCon center Zane Najdawi has been playing this summer with the national team of Jordan as it prepares for an upcoming FIBA tournament. His teammate, shooting guard Matt Frierson, hopes to announce pro plans in a week or two.

Wojo finds mojo

In his third stint in Major League Baseball, 30-year-old Asher Wojciechowski is pitching some of the best ball of his career.

Wojo, who was a first-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2010, is 2-3 with a 3.60 earned-run average in six appearances with the Orioles this season.

In a 5-0 win over Boston on July 21, Wojo allowed one hit and two walks against 10 strikeouts in 7⅓ innings. He followed that up with seven innings of three-hit ball in a 9-3 win over the Angels, with one walk and six strikeouts.

+4 Wojo's Way: The long, winding road of an ex-Citadel star's baseball career During his 10-year professional career, former Citadel baseball star Asher Wojciechowski has worn the uniform of 14 different teams, played in eight different MLB organizations, and pitched in "The Show" for three different MLB squads — the Astros in 2015, the Reds in 2017 and now the Orioles in 2019.

“I’m just executing pitches,” Wojciechowski told reporters after his most recent start. “I’m in a good rhythm with my mechanics, and I’m making pitches.”

Elsewhere in pro baseball, former Bulldog pitcher James Reeves is 4-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Tampa and Class AA Trenton in the Yankees' organization this season. Also with the Yankees, ex-Bulldog JP Sears is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 13 games at Class A Tampa.