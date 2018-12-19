CLEMSON — The beginning of the foundation all started on a spring afternoon in April of 2014 — April 12th to be exact.
It was a Saturday in Clemson — the afternoon of the Tigers' annual spring game — and while Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett and Co. were all running the show on the field, a trio of young linemen who would eventually replace them were sitting in the stands off of it, starting to feel one another out for the very first time.
There was Richmond native Clelin Ferrell, a 6-4 product of a military family and a military high school that helped mold him into who he is now, particularly as he was coping with the loss of his father to cancer in 2012.
There was Massachusetts native Christian Wilkins, an outgoing jokester who was inspired to live his life in honor of his grandfather and who was among the most popular students at his boarding school.
And then there was a southerner from Thomasville, Ga. — Austin Bryant — a consensus top 20 player from the Peach State who was also a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court.
The trio — who would a year later be joined by superstar Dexter Lawrence on Clemson's defensive line — sat together that Saturday and started to form the friendship that has now gone viral. Their bond would become the backbone of one of college football's most prolific defensive lines ever and the heart and soul of Clemson football's most fruitful period of history.
"We really just got to know each other and just kind of hung out. Told jokes. Ate. Stuff like that. That really was it,” Ferrell said Tuesday, 11 days before Clemson plays Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
"And then Dex came in the following year after we went to the national championship the first time and he was about 380 (pounds) when he first came in. Then, we just kind of bonded from then on."
The rest is history.
For each of them, it has all gone by so fast.
Fast forward four-and-a-half years later, to now, and that very group — the one who has bonded over everything from the Power Rangers to diet cheat days to dating to playing video games — is fewer than two weeks away from kicking off the last stretch it has together as a collective unit while Clemson prepares for its fourth straight College Football Playoff in as many years.
For the elder trio — Ferrell, Wilkins and Bryant — each stunned the nation in April when they decided to forego the NFL Draft for another year at Clemson with the hopes of finding themselves in this very moment.
As much as anything, they wanted to win another national championship — an opportunity that is finally here with Phase 1 of that mission creeping up Dec. 29th against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
"It's great. It's really special," Wilkins said before taking a long pause to collect his thoughts and savor the moment. "Everyone involved in this program and all of my teammates — especially my teammates — are just so special. Special people.
"This has been the best year, the most fun year and the most enjoyable year I've had while at Clemson.”
To date, the dominant foursome, which will be split up a month from now one way or another, regardless of the eligibility decisions Ferrell and Lawrence make after the season, are the soul behind Clemson's No. 3 rushing defense, the nation's No. 2 team for sacks and the country's No. 2 team for tackles for loss.
Ferrell leads the group with 17 tackles for loss while Wilkins isn't far behind at 13.5. Bryant has 10.5 and Lawrence has 7.5. Ferrell also has 10.5 sacks, followed by Wilkins' five, Bryant's six and Lawrence's 1.5.
And of course, no one can forget about Wilkins and Lawrence as running backs — they each have a touchdown to their name in that department, too.
Now, they're just trying to enjoy the last ride.
"People keep talking about, 'Yeah, how do y'all feel about, 'this is you guys' last run together?''" Ferrell said. "Well, maybe it's the last run on the field together but we're friends for life so I don't really get too caught up in that.
"This football thing? It's not even that much of a big sob story for me because I know I'm going to have great times. These guys are going to be uncles to my kids when I have kids one day.
"That kind of gives you a glimpse of how close we are."