Berkeley High cheerleaders support their team against West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Wando opened its new stadium in high style, while Berkeley remained undefeated and Fort Dorchester rallied for a narrow victory on Friday night.

All the scores, stories and photos are here.

In Mount Pleasant, a big crowd turned out to see the new district stadium:

At Fort Dorchester, the Patriots had to rally to remain unbeaten:

In the high school roundup, Summerville blew past Goose Creek:

And all the sights from West Ashley's home opener against Berkeley:

West Ashley Wildcats host Berkeley High in home opener

Berkeley High wins 46-7 over West Ashley Friday night.

