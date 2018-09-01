Wando opened its new stadium in high style, while Berkeley remained undefeated and Fort Dorchester rallied for a narrow victory on Friday night.

All the scores, stories and photos are here.

In Mount Pleasant, a big crowd turned out to see the new district stadium:

At Fort Dorchester, the Patriots had to rally to remain unbeaten:

In the high school roundup, Summerville blew past Goose Creek:

And all the sights from West Ashley's home opener against Berkeley: