Wando opened its new stadium in high style, while Berkeley remained undefeated and Fort Dorchester rallied for a narrow victory on Friday night.
All the scores, stories and photos are here.
In Mount Pleasant, a big crowd turned out to see the new district stadium:
At Fort Dorchester, the Patriots had to rally to remain unbeaten:
In the high school roundup, Summerville blew past Goose Creek:
And all the sights from West Ashley's home opener against Berkeley:
West Ashley takes the field for their match up against Berkeley High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Berkeley cheerleaders take the field with the team as they play West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
West Ashley's Amari Jenkins is stopped by Berkeley High's defense during their game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Berkeley High fans cheer on their team against West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Berkeley's Keshawn Wicks dives for the touchdown against West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
West Ashley's Amari Jenkins takes down Berkeley's Eric Tuttle during their game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Ansley Werts,2, cheers with the West Ashley High cheerleaders during the game against Berkeley High Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
West Ashley's Dominique Kershaw is tackled Berkeley's Tre Morrison during their game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
West Ashley's Dominique Kershaw tries to block the pass from Berkeley's Eric Tuttle during their game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Berkeley High cheerleaders support their team against West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Berkeley's Cam Myers and Tre Morrison celebrate a touchdown against West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston.
West Ashley's Head Coach Bobby Marion with Dominique Kershaw during their game against Berkeley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
West Ashley's Dominique Kershaw and Berkeley's Cam Myers both reach for the ball intended for Kershaw during their game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
West Ashley High cheerleaders support their team against Berkeley High Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
Berkeley cheers after scoring a touchdown against West Ashley Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff
