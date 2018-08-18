LP West Ashley Cane Bay Football 081718 002.JPG
Cane Bay's Amir Bonaparte (43) and Wendell Goodwin (3) take the field with their team before a game against West Ashley at Cane Bay High School on Friday, August 17, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

High school football returned Friday night, with Fort Dorchester going on the road for a big victory, Stratford winning in new coach Dennie McDaniel's debut, and First Baptist's Michel Dukes putting together another special performance.

Here's where you can find all the scores, stories and photos in one place.

First, West Ashley survived a weather delay and won on a clutch field goal:

Michel Dukes led two-time SCISA state champ First Baptist past Bishop England:

Dennie McDaniel won in his Stratford debut, and Fort Dorchester rolled on the road:

And scores from the Lowcountry and around the state:

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

