The second week of the high school football season featured big wins for Summerville and Fort Dorchester, while Berkeley escaped Ashley Ridge with a touchdown in the final minutes.
At Summerville, the Green Wave rolled past Wando. In words:
And in photos:
The Summerville Green Wave takes the field against the Wando Warriors at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
The Wando Warriors take the field against the Summerville Green Wave at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville's Johnathan Bennett watches teammate Perry Wilder pull in this pass against Wando at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville's K. J. Rollins scampered in for the Green Wave's first touchdown against Wando at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville coach Joe Call celebrates the Green Wave's first touchdown against Wando at John McKissick Field, named for his grandfather, on Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville's Andre Banks pulled in this pass for the Green Wave's second touchdown against Wando at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Wando quarterback Reed Garris escapes the grasp of Summerville's De'mon Campbell at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett gets pushed out of bounds by Wando's Nathan Lewis (35) and Jaelen Edwards at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville's Johnathan Bennett got a first down on this run deep into Wando territory at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Wando coach Jimmy Noonan signals to the Warriors against Summerville at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Wando quarterback Reed Garris gets this pass off under pressure from Summerville's defense at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Summerville's Brody Hopkins can't escape the grasp of Wando's Eddie Scott at John McKissick Field Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
The Summerville band added Friday night atmosphere to Memorial Stadium before the Green Wave took on the Wando Warriors Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
In Moncks Corner, Keshawn Wicks scored a dramatic TD for the Stags:
At Fort Dorchester, new QB De'Andrae Sabbs is off to a good start and leads the Lowcountry roundup:
And all the scores from around the Lowcountry and the state