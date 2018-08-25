sv band summerville wando.jpg
Buy Now

The Summerville band added Friday night atmosphere to Memorial Stadium before the Green Wave took on the Wando Warriors Friday, August 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

The second week of the high school football season featured big wins for Summerville and Fort Dorchester, while Berkeley escaped Ashley Ridge with a touchdown in the final minutes.

At Summerville, the Green Wave rolled past Wando. In words:

And in photos:

Summerville Green Wave rolls over Wando 34-8

Johnathan Bennett had 202 yards of total offense and threw for three touchdowns to lead Summerville (1-1) past Wando 34-8 at John McKissick Field Friday night.

1 of 13

In Moncks Corner, Keshawn Wicks scored a dramatic TD for the Stags:

At Fort Dorchester, new QB De'Andrae Sabbs is off to a good start and leads the Lowcountry roundup:

And all the scores from around the Lowcountry and the state

Tags