Friday at the U.S. Women's Open
Shot of the day
Lightning struck an oak tree by the 18th fairway of the Country Club of Charleston during a second-round weather delay on Friday. "That tree is cooked," said tournament general chairman Frank Ford III.
"Shows that even God can't even hit the 11th green," LPGA legend Beth Daniel quipped on Twitter.
Was updating the weather when this hit the 18th fairway ... HEAVY STUFF ISNT COMING DOWN FOR QUITE A WHILE! pic.twitter.com/BwSdF7Ar5L— Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) May 31, 2019
Celebrity sighting
Citadel football coach Brent Thompson and Bulldogs basketball coach Duggar Baucom were on site for the second round. Enjoy it while you can, guys, the summer goes fast!
Pillow talk
Pei-Yun Chen of Chinese Taipei shot a 5-under 65 on Friday despite a sore neck.
"I think it's just because the pillow's pretty soft in the hotel," she said. "So it's not just work."
Overheard
"It's amazing. Every day, I'm surprised by the people. We have this #Clemsonfamily, and it's real. It's not just a saying, it's a feeling. Go Tigers, I've heard that more this week than I've ever been cheered in my life, anywhere. It's been great."
— Clemson assistant women's golf coach Heather Young, who finished at 15-over in the U.S. Women's Open.
Toughest hole of the day
Players still haven't solved the iconic par-3 11th, which played to an average of 3.48 on Friday. There were only nine birdies against 45 bogeys, 12 double-bogeys and five dreaded "others."
Second-toughest was the par-4 first hole, which played to a 4.40 average.