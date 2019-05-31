U.S. Women's Open Championship
Buy Now

Spectators watch the 17th green during the 2nd round of the 74th U.S. Women's Open Championship being held at the Country Club of Charleston Friday, May 31, 2019. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Friday at the U.S. Women's Open

Shot of the day

Lightning struck an oak tree by the 18th fairway of the Country Club of Charleston during a second-round weather delay on Friday. "That tree is cooked," said tournament general chairman Frank Ford III.

"Shows that even God can't even hit the 11th green," LPGA legend Beth Daniel quipped on Twitter.

country club of charleston tree
Buy Now

Lightning struck this oak tree by the 18th fairway at the Country Club of Charleston during the U.S. Women's Open on Friday. No injuries were reported. Jeff Hartsell/Staff 

Celebrity sighting

Citadel football coach Brent Thompson and Bulldogs basketball coach Duggar Baucom were on site for the second round. Enjoy it while you can, guys, the summer goes fast!

Pillow talk

Pei-Yun Chen of Chinese Taipei shot a 5-under 65 on Friday despite a sore neck.

"I think it's just because the pillow's pretty soft in the hotel," she said. "So it's not just work."

Overheard

"It's amazing. Every day, I'm surprised by the people. We have this #Clemsonfamily, and it's real. It's not just a saying, it's a feeling. Go Tigers, I've heard that more this week than I've ever been cheered in my life, anywhere. It's been great."

— Clemson assistant women's golf coach Heather Young, who finished at 15-over in the U.S. Women's Open.

Toughest hole of the day

Players still haven't solved the iconic par-3 11th, which played to an average of 3.48 on Friday. There were only nine birdies against 45 bogeys, 12 double-bogeys and five dreaded "others."

Second-toughest was the par-4 first hole, which played to a 4.40 average.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.