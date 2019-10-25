Freshman quarterback Zolten Osborne passed for nearly 200 yards and a touchdown and running back Dwayne Wright ran for two touchdowns Fort Dorchester's 41-14 victory over visiting Ashley Ridge on Friday night.
“We knew this was a game where we needed to play well,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “This is big-time football and those guys are coached well, but we played a complete game against them. We made some mistakes, but this is good to beat a team like Ashley Ridge.”
Fort Dorchester improved to 8-0, with a 3-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA, heading into next week's showdown at Summerville (6-2, 3-0), which was off Friday. Ashley Ridge fell to 3-5, 1-2.
The game couldn’t have started much better for Ashley Ridge, which tackled the Fort Dorchester punter on the first possession to take over on the Patriots’ 5-yard line. But after three plays without much luck, Ashley Ridge attempted a field goal that Jy’Heim Wilson blocked and Maccio Montgomery picked up and returned into the Swamp Foxes’ end zone for a 7-0 Fort lead.
Dwayne Wright added a pair of touchdowns on runs of 8 and 1 yards for a 21-0 lead.
Receiver Qway Simmons scored on a 32-yard run in the third quarter. Ashley Ridge answered with a 76-yard TD run by Troy Grant for a 27-7 score entering the final quarter.
Fort Dorchester cushioned its lead with a 61-yard TD catch from Keith Desaussure and a 2-yard TD run from running back Mel Wilder.
In the final minute, Ashley Ridge scored on a 2-yard run by Chris Garland.