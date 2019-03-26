COLUMBIA — South Carolina basketball fans are frustrated about only one NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years. Frank Martin is as well, and frustrated by how hard it’s been to gain consistent support for his program.
The Gamecocks' coach isn't leaving. And he hopes that fans will be as committed to his team as he is.
“My intentions, my goal is to keep building this program here. If I wanted to leave because I wasn’t happy here, you think I’d do it this year or you think I’d have done it after the Final Four?” Martin said Tuesday.
“If you want to judge everything everyone does based on postseason, I can see you not being happy. I’m not happy. Let’s not judge this program based on one year. Let’s make sure we continue to judge this program of where we’re at now compared to where we were at seven, eight, nine, 10 years ago.”
Since the season ended with an SEC tournament loss to Auburn and then a snub from the NIT for the second consecutive year, a small but loud segment of the fan base is demanding better. Some have speculated that Martin would leave USC on his own accord due to his frustration with the program’s low profile and lack of results.
A report from Las Vegas after the season said that UNLV had contacted Martin’s agent but talks were unlikely to progress. Martin did that one better, saying neither he nor anybody he knows had any contact with UNLV.
“I can tell you UNLV has not spoken to me, UNLV has not spoken to my agent, there hasn’t been third-party conversations,” Martin said. “I got no idea where that came from. I really don’t.”
The UNLV search is being led by former USC coach Eddie Fogler, who was instrumental in getting Martin to Columbia seven years ago. Martin pointed out if he was really interested in the gig, it would be an easy sell to UNLV.
It won’t be, because he wants to keep building USC. Martin didn’t make excuses or give reasons why the two years following the Final Four have ended without a postseason, and also didn’t hide his feelings for the support USC basketball does and doesn’t get.
All sides need to be better.
“Pay attention. They paid attention this weekend, didn’t they?” Martin said of what he wants for USC and SEC basketball as a whole. “When I have a press conference in-season and three people show up, what do you think? We played Virginia here in December, they have more fans than us at the game. That’s what I’m talking about.”
Colonial Life Arena was packed Friday and Sunday for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, featuring No. 1 seeds Duke and Virginia. Martin knows there are basketball fans in Columbia, and knows there are intense USC fans.
Where are they?
“Basketball has to be part of our fabric that we get excited for. Passionate fans is what we need,” he said. “We have to do more here, including me. The SEC’s media markets don’t cover basketball like they do football.”
Yes, it’s disappointing all around for a Final Four team in 2017 to be twiddling its thumbs the last two postseasons, but Martin insists the Gamecocks have taken steps to earn the support of their fans.
“When you take into consideration that we’ve been top four in this league three of the last four years, I like to think that’s pretty good,” Martin said. “I like to think that that’s stuff that hasn’t happened around here. So if you just want to judge what we do based on NCAA appearances, you have every right to do that.
“When I go around the community, I got a lot of people saying ‘thank you.’ I want people who are excited about what we’re doing to be part of what we do. If you’re a Gamecock, don’t discredit what those kids have done to sacrifice and build a program around here.”
Martin is frustrated his team isn't still playing, fans are frustrated because the team hasn’t won enough to be in that position.
But frustration isn’t turning to surrender, at least from him.
Roster complete, for now
Martin is in the middle of his end-of-season meetings with the players. Thus far, nobody’s come to him saying they want to leave.
With signees Trey Anderson, Trae Hannibal and Wildens Leveque all set to be on campus for the first summer session, USC has its 13 scholarships filled. While the Gamecocks could use a big man who could immediately play next year, at present they don’t have room for anybody.