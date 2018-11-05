COLUMBIA — If only they could skip to the postgame handshake line, where he could grab him and hug him and tell him how proud he is of him. Then each could return to their own seasons and look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas, when they can reunite without the trembling anticipation of Tuesday.
How is Frank Martin going to do what’s best for his team if it comes at the expense of his son’s team?
“What do you think it’s going to feel like, when let’s say, my son gets in the game and he’s guarding (preseason All-SEC selection) Chris Silva, and I’m running plays to get Chris the ball because I don’t think he can guard Chris?” Martin rhetorically asked Monday. “When I get home, what do you think (wife Anya) is going to say?”
The seventh season-opener South Carolina has had under Martin comes with a doubleheader of emotion. He’s trying to guide the Gamecocks to a win against a USC Upstate team featuring freshman forward Brandon Martin, his oldest son.
Maybe the younger Martin won’t play, or play that much. Maybe he’s only in the game when the result is already known, and the older Martin won’t have to try to exploit that particular matchup.
Seeing as how USC dropped its exhibition game to Division II Augusta and is playing Tuesday with much of the roster injured, it doesn’t appear likely that the desirable conditions will be met. No matter what, Frank Martin will face a tough situation.
“If we play well and win, then obviously his team lost. And his spirit’s going to be down,” Martin said, mentioning how when USC loses, he wants to lock himself in a room so he doesn’t have to speak to anybody. “Does he play? Does he not play? There’s a lot of unknown going into this game that it’s going to be hard to manage during the game.”
The 6-foot-5 younger Martin could have walked on at USC and played for his dad but decided to go to prep school for a year after graduating from Columbia’s Cardinal Newman in 2017. He received a scholarship offer from USC Upstate and decided to go there.
Martin is proud of Brandon for making his own way and discovering who he can be away from home, and ecstatic that his son will be coached by Dave Dickerson, a longtime friend of Martin’s who turned down repeated offers to be a USC assistant. There’s a lot of family in town for the game, and all are experiencing a mix of excitement and nervousness.
Game prep was a nightmare. Martin had to sit there and explain to his defenders how Brandon may not be as good at going left, because he never could quite get it down on the driveway hoop. He had to check himself from being rankled if the scouting report beside Brandon’s name read, “Weak on the ball.”
“Seeing his name on there and seeing what he does well and what he doesn’t do well, and trying to explain to our players, ‘When this guy gets it, he can’t do this, got to force him into this,’” Martin said with a shake of his head. “That was kind of uncomfortable.”
He said mom is a trainwreck and while the game will be memorable once he’s able to kick back on a beach somewhere and think about it, Tuesday is going to be hard. The kid that he held in his arms, taught to shoot and coached how to be a Martin as well as a stretch-four is showing up trying to beat the old man.
“I’ve tried as hard as I can to omit that from my thoughts, because that’s going to be hard for me. Proud, but hard,” Martin said. “But I’m real proud of him, how hard he’s worked to put himself in that situation.”
Gamecocks down to 11
USC will dress 11 players, including two walk-ons, for the season opener. Freshman point guard T.J. Moss will be out Tuesday and for Friday’s game due to a foot injury. With starter Tre Campbell nursing a sprained ankle (he was wearing a boot Monday but said he’s been practicing and will be fine), USC’s point guard spot is already resembling last year’s.
Freshman forward Alanzo Frink has made tremendous progress recovering from minor knee surgery a few weeks ago but will not play Tuesday.
Freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard is still ineligible to play.