South Carolina at No. 5 Kentucky

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Kentucky 18-3, 7-1 SEC; South Carolina 11-10, 6-2

Notes: The Gamecocks hold a two-game lead for fourth place in the SEC. … USC is 2-27 lifetime in Lexington, with the last win coming in 2009.