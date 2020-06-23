Four tied for first-round lead at Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.