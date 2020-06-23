Four tied for first-round lead at Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament

A quartet of golfers opened with 4-under-par 68s Tuesday to share the first-round lead in a tightly bunched field at the 48th Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament being played at Snee Farm Country Club. Twenty-nine of the 67 players in the field shot par or better.
Because of the coronavirus, this year’s tournament was shortened from 72 to 54 holes and will wrap up Thursday. The event is closed to the public with players required to carry their own bags. All players started on Snee Farm’s 10th hole.
Leading the pack are sophomores Jackson Chandler of Ohio State, Canon Claycomb of Alabama and John Driscoll of Northwestern and Middle Tennessee State signee Owen Stamper of Scottsville, Ky. Defending champion Austin Fulton of Mississippi State is part of a group seven players who shot 70. Eight golfers had 71s.
Ohio State’s Chandler had the only bogey-free round of the co-leaders, notching birdies at 10, 4, 6 and 9.
Northwestern’s Driscoll got to 5-under with birdies on 14, 15, 1, 2 and 3 but made his only bogey on the par-5 sixth hole.
Stamper, who just finished his high school career, also had five birdies — 10, 15, 18, 6 and 7 — and one bogey, on the par-4 first hole.
Alabama’s Claycomb had six birdies — 13, 14, 16, 1, 2 and 9 — with bogeys on the par-3 11th and par-4 15th holes.
Rice Planters Amateur
Leaders
John Driscoll, 68; Owen Stamper, 68; Canon Claycomb, 68; Jackson Chandler, 68; Matthew Finger, 70; Clay Merchent, 70; Teddy Zinsner, 70; Hunter Dunagan, 70; Austin Fulton, 70; Jeremy Sisson, 70; Corey Chrzanowski, 70; Walker Crosby, 71; Connor McKay, 71; Lucas Carper, 71; Tanner Ervin, 71; Nick Mayfield, 71; Will Chandler, 71; Varun Chopra, 71; William Ovenden, 71; Matthew Laydon, 72; Drayton Stewart, 72; Keller Harper, 72; Ben Loudermilk, 72; Juan Iturra, 72; Chad Sewell, 72; Philip Barbaree, 72; Nicholas Infanti, 72; Taisuke Ono, 72; Graysen Huff, 72.