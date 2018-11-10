COLUMBIA — It’s never been about revenge or showing them the mistake they made. That scene was played out before the 2016 game, Will Muschamp’s first return to Florida after being pink-slipped during the 2014 season.
He still wants to win, of course, but it doesn’t count any more than South Carolina’s other five wins this season — even if it would make the Gamecocks bowl-eligible.
“Obviously, you don’t win enough games, they fire you. That’s part of our profession,” Muschamp said. “There’s no hard feelings. That’s just the way things go in that situation.
“I’ve got a great opportunity at South Carolina. I’m glad I’m a Gamecock.”
Muschamp took a bad team to Florida in 2016 and lost, then beat a bad Florida team in Columbia in 2017. Earlier this season, the Gators seemed to be the team on the rise while the Gamecocks, after a 3-3 record, seemed to be settling.
Then two straight Florida losses coupled with two straight USC wins, combined with a Florida quarterback question, flipped the tables.
Four keys to beating the Gators:
Score points
The Gamecocks were able to do it nearly every time they had the ball against Ole Miss and its toothless LandShark defense, but the Gators have the fangs the Rebels lacked. Still, USC has the advantage — its offense is playing loose and confidently, quarterback Jake Bentley is at the top of his game right now, and despite the running back position being pretty beaten up, all four backs should be able to take a few carries.
Of course they can’t count on an immediate touchdown with a Deebo Samuel kick return, but it’s always possible. If not, the Gamecocks can try to get Florida down early, and get the Gators to play catchup with a shaky QB.
Lights out, baby
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask broke his foot, so Feleipe Franks will be under center again. Franks is the latest in a line of Florida quarterbacks that have mostly looked the part, but haven’t been able to put it together. Franks’ last two games have been an adventure in quarterbacking, leading to his benching against Missouri.
Yet he’s back due to Trask’s injury, and it should be his show. The Gamecocks can’t let him get comfortable and confident, which he may be after scouting USC’s injury-sprinkled secondary. If they can get to him early — no easy task if Bryson Allen-Williams can’t play — they can get him thinking of the shame of dropping three games in a row.
Silence The Swamp
Muschamp knows more than anyone how quickly the Florida “faithful” can turn on their own — this is a crowd that booed him during an 11-win season for not winning by more points. Spoiled by the scoreboard-shattering offensive displays of Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer (not to mention three national championships), Gator fans have a certain expectation of how winning should look, in all kinds of weather.
The Gamecocks just want to win. If they can score early, knock down Franks and start putting the screws to Dan Mullen’s team, the crowd will work in their favor. Nothing like seeing a former coach come in on the opposite sideline and win (think the 2010 SEC East title game) to get a crowd foaming at the mouth.
Bubble wrap
Hopefully it’s in supply on the plane, the bus and the hotel. USC can’t afford to lose anybody else to injury.
The Gamecocks are nursing a MASH unit full of knocks, but if they can just get through this game, they’ll return to a home crowd against an FCS team where it shouldn’t be much of an issue. Players can rest knowing they won’t have to be relied on as much.
But if somebody else is hurt, Muschamp knows what to do.
“We talk to our team about it all the time, whether it’s something you do well or something you do very poorly, to move to the next play,” he said. “That’s not just something we talk about one week or one game. It’s every single day over a period of time, then it becomes your culture.”
Prediction
South Carolina 31, Florida 28