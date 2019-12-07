The Carolinas PGA Section has announced its 2019 award winners, and four of the 11 honorees are from the Charleston area.

The local golfers recognized are Matt Bova and Andrew Itterly of the Country Club of Charleston, Bucky Dudley of the First Tee of Greater Charleston and Perry Green of The Golf Club at Wescott Plantation.

Bova, the head professional at the Country Club of Charleston, was selected as the Horton Smith Award winner, which recognizes individual PGA golf professionals for their outstanding and continuing contributions to developing and improving educational opportunities for the PGA golf professional.

Itterly, the first assistant at the Country Club of Charleston, was named Assistant Professional of the Year. The award is based on leadership ability, communications skills, participation in section programs such as the Assistants' Association, service, promotion of the game and overall performance at his/her facility.

Green, general manager at Wescott, received the inaugural CPGA Patriot Award, "special recognition of a PGA golf professional who personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States of America."

In announcing the winners, the CPGA noted that Green "has led the charge with the PGA HOPE program in the Charleston area. Beginning the program in 2014 with four veteran participants, Green has now impacted the lives of over 300 veterans in his program alone."

The Youth Player Development Award went to Dudley, the Executive Director of the First Tee of Greater Charleston. It goes to a professional who is "a leader in junior golf, reflects the qualities and ideals of those who work with our nation’s youth, and provides opportunities and experiences for juniors to learn and play golf."

Tom Mason, owner of The Par Tee Golf Center in Columbia and head golf coach at Columbia College, was named the 2019 Golf Professional of the Year.

The award winners will be honored Feb. 16 at Greensboro Country Club.

SCGA honors Seabrook Island Club

The S.C. Golf Association has recognized Seabrook Island Club as its 2019 Course of the Year. The club’s willingness to host championships, non-tournament events and various initiatives to help grow the game of golf were cited as reasons. The 2017 SCGA Mid-Amateur and 2018 SCGA Senior Four-Ball are among recent events played at Seabrook Island Club which also annually hosts the Hootie & the Blowfish Chapter's Tommy Cuthbert All-Stars Championship.

Golf next 50

Golf Magazine recently released its Top 100 Courses in the World for 2020-21, which included Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course ranked at No. 58. The magazine also has a story on the next 50 courses that were just outside the rankings. The Next 50 were listed alphabetically and include Congaree in Ridgeland, Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island and Yeamans Hall Club in Hanahan.

Johnny Adams Mixed Team

Blake Maull and Jayne Pardus combined for a record two-day total of 125, posting rounds of 64 and 61, to win the Johnny Adams Mixed Team Championship at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Finishing second, nine shots back, were Brady Noland and Jenn Wieland.

Mark Ewing and Abby Parks won the Senior Division with a score of 158, four strokes better than Ryan Malloy and Jennifer O'Brien.

Jenkins Links Club Championship

Mike Cobb shot 70-70—140 and won the Open Division in the Jenkins Links Golf Association Club Championship played at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Jack Stone won the Senior Division with a score of 74-69—143. The winners will represent Jenkins Links in the S.C. Golf Association Championship at the Traditions Golf Club in Pawleys Island in January.

Ladies Carolinas Cup at Kiawah

Rachel Wyatt of Charleston and Lea Anne Brown of Charleston won the low gross title with a score of 74 in the Carolinas Cup played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course. Robin Morris of Belville, N.C., and Julie Krum of Wilmington, N.C., won the net title with a score of 65. Teddy Stockwell and Laura Rawl of Charleston tied for third with a net 71. Lori Vogler and Mirella Abbo of Mount Pleasant finished second in the net division of the third flight with a 71.

The tournament was for first-place gross and net winners in the Carolinas Golf Association's four-ball tournaments plus the top 50 players in the Race to the Carolinas Cup standings. Debbie Hockman and Sue McDermott, both of Pinehurst, N.C., were co-champions in that competition.

Summerville CC Senior Club Championship

Gary Hartmann posted a score of 73 and beat Kirk Woods by one shot in the Summerville Country Club Senior Club Championship (golfers 55 and older). Barry Connors shot 78 and won the Statesman title for players 65 and older and also won the President's Cup for low net score.

Stono Ferry Operation 36

Stono Ferry's Operation 36 golf competition had a three-way tie for medalist honors with Carol Wessel scoring 35 while playing from 50 yards, Division 2; Jack Fleming scoring 35 playing from 50 yards, Division 2; and Bergen Fitzsimmons scoring 35 while playing from 25 yards, Division 1.

Coming up

• March 30: 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club. Visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Dave Harper, Nov. 2, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 3, 150 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Kate Harper, Victor Harper, Bryan Riley.

Donny Frazzitta, Nov. 20, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 144 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Tanner Amerson, Rex Atkinson, Barrett Ulm.

Steve Wesley, Nov. 25, The Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 146 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: Jim Carlton, Ray Boutin.

Don Sumner, Nov. 29, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 16, 160 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Dave Stroud, Jim Thompson, Dave Milankow.

Ken Bate, Dec. 3, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 130 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Stu Serenbetz, Paul Pilecki.

Bob Aaron, Dec. 5, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 160 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Fritz Lance.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.