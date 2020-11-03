Fort Dorchester's Wright named high school football player of the week

Fort Dorchester running back Dwayne Wright rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in leading the unbeaten Patriots to a 49-7 victory over Wando. For his performance Friday night, Wright is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Wright, a senior, has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for Fort Dorchester (6-0).
Lowcountry football honor roll
Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 151 yards, 1 TD
Connor Black, Ashley Ridge – 121 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 1 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist – 253 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Drew Moore, Goose Creek – 317 passing yards, 3 TDs
Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek – 155 rushing yards, 1 TD; 74 receiving yards, 1 TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 194 passing yards, 3 TDs; 137 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 134 rushing yards, 1 TD
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 110 rushing yards, 1 TD
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside – 278 passing yards, 3 TDs
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside – 107 rushing yards, 1 TD
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 206 passing yards, 2 TDs
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester – 5 receptions, 109 yards
Demarius Anderson, Stratford – 87 receiving yards, 72 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Jayden Martino, Stratford – 148 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 1 TD
De’Andre Jones, Summerville – 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks
Terrence Jones, Summerville – 121 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 17 tackles
TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge – 17 tackles