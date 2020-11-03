Fort Dorchester's Wright named high school football player of the week

Fort Dorchester running back Dwayne Wright rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in leading the unbeaten Patriots to a 49-7 victory over Wando. For his performance Friday night, Wright is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Wright, a senior, has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for Fort Dorchester (6-0).

Lowcountry football honor roll

Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 151 yards, 1 TD

Connor Black, Ashley Ridge – 121 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 1 TD

Davian Brown, First Baptist – 253 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Drew Moore, Goose Creek – 317 passing yards, 3 TDs

Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek – 155 rushing yards, 1 TD; 74 receiving yards, 1 TD

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 194 passing yards, 3 TDs; 137 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 134 rushing yards, 1 TD

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 110 rushing yards, 1 TD

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside – 278 passing yards, 3 TDs

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside – 107 rushing yards, 1 TD

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 206 passing yards, 2 TDs

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester – 5 receptions, 109 yards

Demarius Anderson, Stratford – 87 receiving yards, 72 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Jayden Martino, Stratford – 148 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 1 TD

De’Andre Jones, Summerville – 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks

Terrence Jones, Summerville – 121 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 17 tackles

TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge – 17 tackles