Fort Dorchester's Keith Desaussure did it all for Patriots this season

On most good football teams, there is that “one guy” who creates fear in the hearts of opposing coaches. The game plan often is to not let that one guy beat you.

Sometimes the plan works. Sometimes it fails. When it fails, the result is more often than not a loss.

Over the last two seasons at Fort Dorchester High, the player capable of changing a game with one touch of the pigskin was Keith Desaussure. While many public address announcers in the Lowcountry butchered the pronunciation of his last name on a regular basis, Desaussure just put up his numbers and helped his Patriots win games.

Desaussure has been selected as the 2020 Lowcountry player of the year by The Post and Courier.

Oceanside Collegiate head coach Joe Call is the 2020 coach of the year.

Physically, Desaussure’s 5-10, 175-pound stature may not look imposing. It’s what he does with his hands on the football that keeps defensive coordinators and special teams coaches awake at night.

Kick returns, punt returns, pass receptions, and wildcat running plays. Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad says getting the ball into Desaussure’s hands was a priority over the last three seasons.

“He is, by far, the best football player we have here,” LaPrad said. “And we have some really good football players here. He’s probably the most dynamic football player we’ve had in the last 10 years, and that’s saying a lot. He is so talented with the ball in his hands. People try to kick away from him, they double him up at receiver, they try to slow him down. He’s so competitive, and he wants the ball. He comes off the field telling the coaches, ‘Get me the ball.'

“We have some good skill people. We have a running back that rushed for more over 2,000 yards the last two years. We have other really good receivers and a great tight end. There’s only one ball we can play with. He’s a real team guy, he really is, but the great players want that ball.”

Desaussure caught 36 passes for 699 yards with five touchdowns as a junior, adding two kick/punt returns for scores. This year, in seven games, he caught 31 passes for 499 yards and five scores.

Most teams chose not to kick in Desaussure’s direction this season. One that did was Berkeley, and the speedster returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. He added nine pass receptions for 168 yards and two more scores.

In one game, he scored touchdowns running, throwing and catching.

“It gets frustrating, but I understand,” he said. “The good thing is people keeping the ball from me sets up my teammates to do their thing. We weren’t a one-man team. We had great players all over the field and they got the chance to showcase their talents. And we won games. As much as I wanted the ball, I wanted to win more.”

Recent life has not been a bed of roses for Desaussure. A brother was shot and killed a few years ago, just as Keith was beginning his prep career. The pain still lingers, but Desaussure is living his gridiron dreams in honor of the fallen sibling.

“God gives the toughest battles to those with the strongest shoulders,” he said. “I went through a time where I wanted to just give up, but God has a different plan for me.”

Though college recruiting is going slow at the moment, Desaussure will surely get a next-level opportunity. Regardless of football, he wants to attend college and earn a degree. LaPrad says both will happen.

“He’s too good not to play college football,” the coach said. “It will happen. There are some schools interested and by February, he will have some options. He’s talented. He has a great attitude and a great work ethic. Somebody is going to get a steal.”

All-Lowcountry Football

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Will Daniel

Quarterback, First Baptist

6-2, 190, Senior

Led the area in passing yards (1,916) and passing touchdowns (22) during the 2020 season ... Led the Hurricanes to a 9-0 record and was the region player of the year ... A two-year starter at First Baptist after transferring from Bishop England ... He also rushed for 524 yards and five touchdowns ... Daniel passed for 2,779 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior.

Zolten Osborne

Quarterback, Fort Dorchester

6-2, 180, Sophomore

All-Region 8-AAAAA after passing for 1,595 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games ... He did not throw an interception in 149 pass attempts, and threw multiple touchdown passes in six games ... Osborne passed for 332 yards and three scores against Goose Creek, and for 327 yards and four touchdowns against Berkeley ... He threw for more than 1,000 yards as a part-time starter in his freshman year.

Dwayne Wright

Running back, Fort Dorchester

6-0, 215, Senior

All-region 8-AAAAA in 2019 and 2020, and selected to the SC Shrine Bowl roster this year ... In eight games this season, rushed for 1,216 yards and led the area with 17 rushing touchdowns ... He's a two-year starter with more than 2,200 rushing yards, and also caught 10 passes this season.

Jahleel Porter

Running back, West Ashley

5-11, 185, Junior

A huge part of West Ashley’s offense in a 5-2 season, Porter rushed for 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns on only 141 carries ... He had games of 298 yards rushing and 321 yards rushing, and finished with 1,597 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns ... Was named to the All-Region 8-AAAAA team.

Demetri Simmons

Running back, Goose Creek

6-0, 180, Junior

Simmons led the area in rushing attempts with 248 and gained 1,341 yards with nine touchdown, and he was voted the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year ... He is a two-year starter, and also a starter on the ranked boys basketball team.

Jaylin Hayward

Wide receiver, First Baptist

6-0, 175, Senior

Transferred from Stratford and made immediate impact at First Baptist with 24 catches for 812 yards and seven touchdowns ... His receiving yardage was the second most in the Lowcountry ... He was named SCISA all-state and participated in the SCISA North-South all-star game.

James Levine

Wide receiver, Goose Creek

6-2, 185, Senior

Transferred from Stall High and led Goose Creek in receiving with 53 receptions for 751 yards and five touchdowns ... He was an all-region selection in 2019 (8-AAAAA) and 2020 (7-AAAAA).

Solomon Butler

Wide receiver, Berkeley

6-0, 185, Senior

A three-year starter for the Stags and 2020 all-region pick, Butler caught 48 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns this season ... He had more than 1,500 receiving yards in the last two seasons and has signed with Western Carolina.

Jayden Johnson

Offensive line, Goose Creek

6-5, 300, Junior

A two-year starter and a major college prospect in 2022 class, Johnson helped the Goose Creek offense to more than 3,000 yards in in eight games ... He compiled an 85 percent blocking grade with 11 pancake blocks ... He was a 2019 and 2020 all-region pick, and a first-team All-Lowcountry selection in 2019.

Jordan Richards

Offensive line, Fort Dorchester

6-5, 300, Senior

A three-year starter and two-time All-Lowcountry first-team selection, Richards was selected to the SC Shrine Bowl roster ... He anchored an offense that produced a 1,000-yard rusher in three consecutive seasons ... Richards graded at 90 percent at left tackle with 32 knockdown blocks in eight games and allowed only one sack ... He was All-Region 8-AAAAA the last two seasons.

Jackson Campeau

Offensive line, Summerville

6-1, 260, Senior

A three-year starting center for the Green Wave, Campeau graded out over 90 percent in all eight games, recording 24 knockdown blocks and 11 pancake blocks ... He was All-Lowcountry in 2019 and All-Region 8-AAAAA the last two years.

Jacob Ashley

Offensive line, Oceanside Collegiate

6-6, 300, Junior

An All-Region 8-AAA pick this year and a two-year starter for one of the area’s top offenses ... He graded 95 percent with 20 knockdown blocks and 18 pancakes, and he has been known to eat 18 ice cream sandwiches at one sitting as well.

RaShaun Smith

Offensive line, Goose Creek

6-3, 290, Senior

A two-year starter and 2020 All-Region 7-AAAAA pick, hegraded out at 84 percent for the season and recorded 12 pancake blocks.

Spencer McKinley

Placekicker, Oceanside Collegiate

5-10, 187, Junior

The area's top placekicker, converting 29 of 30 extra point kicks and four of eight field goals, with a long make of 42 yards ... He also had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Keith Desaussure

Athlete, Fort Dorchester

5-10, 175, Senior

One of the area’s most versatile players, Desaussure had a game this fall where he rushed, passed and caught a touchdown ... He was a major threat on punt and kickoffs and this season caught 31 passes for 499 yards and five touchdowns ... He's a two-time All-Region 8-AAAAA and two-time first-team All-Lowcountry pick.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Devin Geddis

Defensive line, Fort Dorchester

6-3, 260, Junior

First-year varsity starter who developed into college prospect for next season ... He earned all-region honors after totaling 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and nine quarterback hurries.

Sam Moultrie

Defensive line, Timberland

6-1, 260, Senior

Four-year varsity performer at Timberland and a three-time all-region selection ... The 2019 All-Lowcountry pick posted 41 tackles and four sacks and forced three fumbles in a shortened season.

Kai Buffalo

Defensive line, Hanahan

6-4, 220, Senior

Buffalo started every game on the offensive and defensive front for the Hawks, and was a huge factor on an offense that averaged 356 yards per game ... He had 33 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks at defensive end, and was an all-region pick in 8-AAA.

De’Andre Jones

Defensive line, Summerville

6-1, 235, Sophomore

Jones earned all-region honors in 2020 with totaled 72 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks ... He also recorded 12 quarterback hurries.

Quinn Tolbert

Linebacker, Goose Creek

6-1, 215, Senior

Earned all-region honors after spectacular senior season ... In eight games, he produced 82 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a blocked punt, and two forced fumbles for the 7-AAAAA champions ... He was a three-year varsity performer.

Mikey Blandin

Linebacker, First Baptist

6-2, 220, Senior

A two-year starter for the Hurricanes with 262 career tackles ... He earned SCISA all-state honors twice and was the region defensive player of the year ... Blandin tallied 141 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in nine games and led the area in tackles in 2020 ... He signed with The Citadel.

Caleb Edwards

Linebacker, West Ashley

6-4, 215, Junior

A major 2022 prospect, Edwards has been a two-year full-time varsity starter ... This season, he was in on 103 tackles with two sacks and an interception ... He is a 2019 and 2020 all-region selection and was second-team All-Lowcountry last season.

Jayden Gardner

Linebacker, Fort Dorchester

5-11, 215, Senior

A two-time all-region selection, Gardner led the Patriots in tackles in 2020 with 81 total hits, four tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games.

Myles Walker

Defensive back, Berkeley

6-3, 180, senior

A two-year starter and Berkeley’s shut down cornerback ... He was an all-region selection after compiling 31 tackles, two interceptions, two blocked kicks and four pass breakups ... He returned an interception for a touchdown against Goose Creek.

Melvin Ravenel

Defensive back, Goose Creek

5-10, 175, Senior

Selected to the SC Shrine Bowl roster, and selected Class AAAAA all-state by the SC Football Coaches Association ... He made 66 tackles with two interceptions this season ... He was a three-year starter in the Goose Creek secondary as a safety and cornerback, and twice named all-region. He signed with The Citadel.

Khalid Gadson

Defensive back, Fort Dorchester,

6-1, 208, Senior

A three-year starter and leader on the Patriots’ defense, he was twice named all-region and All-Lowcountry first-team ... He had 38 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups this season, with six interceptions in 2019.

Roan Shawver

Defensive back, Oceanside Collegiate

6-1, 200, Jr.

A transfer from Summerville, where he was a sophomore starter, Shawver became a key leader in the backend of the Oceanside defense, which started 11 underclassmen ... He recorded 20 tackles and one interception this fall, and was a second-team All-Lowcountry pick last season.

Coleman Franzone

Punter, Oceanside Collegiate

5-9, 165, freshman

Led all public school punters with a 37.7-yard average ... He had a long punt of 51 yards and dropped six punts inside the 20.

Josh Shaw

Athlete, Hanahan

5-10, 190, Sr.

Two-way performer as a defensive end and running back for the Hawks ... He 704 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per carry, with 10 tackles on defense.

Damarius Anderson

Athlete, Stratford

6-1, 190, Sr.

Three-year varsity starter for the Knights, with had 557 receiving yards and 214 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

All-Lowcountry Football

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Trey Minor, Berkeley, Sr.; Braden Pritchard, Wando, Sr.

Running back: Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate, So.; Kevon Rivera, Hanahan, Fr.; Davian Brown, First Baptist, Fr.

Wide receiver: OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester; Jaden Scott, James Island, Sr.; Jevon Walker, Woodland, Sr.; Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek.

Offensive line: Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate, So.; Thomas Blackmon, Stratford, Sr.; Nick Jackson, West Ashley, Sr.; Hampton Smith, Ashley Ridge, Sr.; Andrew Stewart, Hanahan, Sr.

Placekicker: Alex Maginnis, First Baptist, Sr.

Athlete: Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian, Sr.; Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England, Sr.

Defense

Defensive line: Demetrius Watson, Fort Dorchester, Jr.; Cortez Pringle, Woodland, Sr.; Darryl White, West Ashley, Sr.; Jayden Broughton, Berkeley, Sr.

Linebacker: Nick Chambers, Summerville, Sr.; Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester, Sr.; Carson Arnold, Oceanside Collegiate, Jr.; Michael Owens, Bishop England, Sr.

Defensive back: Jalen Levine, Fort Dorchester, Sr.; Keith Elmore, Summerville, So.; Luther Smalls, Philip Simmons, Sr.; Brandon Mungin, West Ashley, Sr.

Punter: Alex Hundemer, Summerville, Sr.

Athlete: Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback: Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud; Josh Davis, Stratford; Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian; Drew Moore, Goose Creek; Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill; TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep; Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate; Keyuan Johnson, Woodland; Colby Shirey, Summerville

Running back: Jaedon Alston, Stratford; Leon Gadsden, Berkeley; Leon Staley, Cane Bay; Mark Bryant, Woodland; Tylik Green, Cross; Michael Long, Bishop England; Peyton Woolridge; Philip Simmons; Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge; Dez Loring, Wando; Nayrone Holmes, Colleton County

Wide receiver: Peter Vardzel, Wando; Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian; Dove Fishburne, First Baptist; Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill; Khyon Smith, Goose Creek; Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek; Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian; Jalen West, Woodland; Leroy Simmons, Summerville; Stefone Smalls, Stall

Offensive line: Ronald Williams, Fort Dorchester; Will Gause, Oceanside Collegiate; Will Shealy, James Island; Charles Ackerman, First Baptist; Tyson Holt-Keeton, West Ashley; Ian Shark, Colleton County; Max Hulen, Bishop England; Malachi Jones, Cane Bay

Athlete: Sammy Gress, Bishop England; Will Ramey, Philip Simmons; Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud; Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian; TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep; Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist

Defensive line: Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill; Jayden Broughton, Berkeley; Carnell Jones, Summerville; Amari Jenkins, First Baptist; Jamaal McKinney, Timberland; Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill; Michael Champlin, Bishop England; Lebron Anderson, West Ashley; Deondre Smith; Cane Bay; Nick Downing, Ashley Ridge; Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons; Evander Jones, North Charleston; Tim Castain, Oceanside Collegiate.

Linebacker: Sean Price, Cane Bay; Justin McElveen, Fort Dorchester; Alex Herriott, Hanahan; Colin Bryant, Wando; Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian; Kaine Moses, First Baptist; Mason Lord, Stratford; Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian; Jorden Miller, Berkeley; Jayvion Snow, Berkeley; Hunter Higgins, James Island; Omari Jenkins, Timberland; Amari Brown, West Ashley; Robert Johnson, Woodland; Toby Troutman, Woodland; TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge; Chris Nelson, West Ashley; Damarrion Richardson, Goose Creek

Defensive back: Zai Offord, Oceanside Collegiate; Malachi Anderson, Wando; Xavier Mitchell-Brown, Summerville; Kendrick Clark, Woodland; Jaquan Wallace, James Island; Justin Jordan; Stratford; Ramon Kelly, First Baptist; Jordan Porter, Summerville

Placekicker: Gage Lewis, Summerville; Griffin Gore, Philip Simmons, Blake Morros, Hanahan.