Fort Dorchester wrestler, Lowcountry track stars have big weekend

Fort Dorchester’s Chandler Amaker earned high school All-America honors with a second-place finish in the 160-pound weight class at the national championship wrestling tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., over the weekend.

Amaker, the two-time Lowcountry wrestler of the year, went 4-1 in the tournament, losing to Ohio’s Peyton Kellar, 8-4, in the championship match. Amaker defeated wrestlers from New York, Massachusetts, California and Florida to reach the final. He finishes his high school career with a 214-9 record. He lost only one match last season and one match this season.

Coaches Classic Elite Invitational

The track and field season is heading for the home stretch and area athletes are preparing for what they hope will be a shot at a state championship.

The top area performers recently earned an opportunity to compare their abilities with some of the top track and field athletes from around the state at the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Invitational meet at Byrnes High School.

The annual event included qualified athletes from all classifications competing against each other in the state’s biggest regular season meet. Athletes qualified through regional events earlier this month.

Cane Bay hurdler Jaylen Boudreaux continued his stellar campaign with championship runs in the 110-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles.

Summerville’s Zachary Counts posted second-place finishes in both the discus and shot put, and Stratford’s Hunter Calvert won the pole vault. Josh Baroody of Ashley Ridge finished second in the pole vault. Hanahan’s 3,200 meter relay unit ran to a third-place finish.

Wando’s Caleb Walker was the javelin champion, followed teammate Troy Cocco in third-place.

In the girls meet, James Island eighth-grader Avery Belk won the 800-meter run. James Island freshman Hannah Vroon was fifth in the 1,600-meter run while teammate Tia Lucas won the high jump. James Island’s 3,200-meter relay team was first and the 1,600 relay team finished third.

Wando’s Sophie Heinold placed second in the long jump while finishing third in both hurdle events. Stratford’s Dannielle Brown won the shot put. Fort Dorchester’s Catrice Lawson was second in the discus and Summerville’s Sarah Wimpee was third.

Tessa Mudd of Charleston Collegiate won the pole vault, followed in second-place by Wando’s Hannah Togami. Wando’s Delainey Wright finished third. Porter-Gaud’s Ginger Arnold was second in the javelin.

Berkeley County track meet

Stratford swept the boys and girls team championships at the Berkeley County meet last week. Philip Simmons was the runner-up in both divisions with Cane Bay placing third in both.

Boudreaux easily won the 110 and 400 hurdles, setting county records in both events, while Noah Ward of Philip Simmons won the 800 and 1,600 races.

Leading Stratford’s boys winning effort were first-place runs in the 400- and 1,600-meter relays. Savionne Jones won the 100-meter sprint and Jaden Walker won the 400-meter dash. James Cureton won the discus.

For the Stratford girls, Dannielle Brown won the shot put and discus while Aaliyanah Wieters won the 100- and 200-meter sprints. Brooklyn Buckley was the 400-meter champion.

Layla Simpson of Philip Simmons was a double-winner, claiming both hurdles titles. Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles won the long and triple jump.

Dorchester County track meet

Summerville’s boys and girls teams captured team titles at the Dorchester County meet. The Green Wave boys won 11 individual titles and two relays (400, 1,600). Keith Elmore won two titles, capturing gold in the long and triple jumps.

The girls team won 10 individual events, including a pair of double-winners in Kamryn White (100, 200) and Brianna Dooley (800, 1,600).

Woodland’s Tyleah Moorer won three events, taking gold in the high jump, long jump and triple jumps.

SCISA baseball playoffs

Pinewood Prep’s baseball team begins its chase for a SCISA AAA state title this week. The Panthers are 18-5 overall and won Region 3-AAA with a 9-0 record. Senior Aidan Bisbano belted 10 home runs and hit .423 during the regular season.

Porter-Gaud also qualified for the AAA state bracket.

SCISA state championships

Porter-Gaud will host SCISA state championship events this weekend. On April 30, the SCISA state lacrosse championships will be decided. The girls final is set between Porter-Gaud and Pinewood Prep at 5 p.m.

On May 1, Porter-Gaud will host the state track and field championships.