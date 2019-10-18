Fort Dorchester running back Dwayne Wright rushed for 223 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead third-ranked Fort Dorchester past Stall, 56-30, Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 12 of 21 passes for 174 yards and two TDs as the Patriots improved to 7-0 on the season.
Wide receiver Keith Desaussure caught six passes for 114 yards and one TD.
The Patriots will face Ashley Ridge next week, while the Warriors (1-7) will face West Ashley.
Timberland 42, Burke 0
Jamari Nelson’s two touchdowns helped lead Timberland (5-1) to a 42-0 shutout victory over Burke (1-8) Friday night.
Nelson’s two TDs came on 6 attempts for 23 yards rushing.
Matt Williamson rushed for 90 yards and a TD for the Wolves. Quarterback James Alston hit Jaleen Richardson for a 44 yard touchdown pass, as well as scoring two TDs on the ground for Timberland.
Timberland’s defense was outstanding, keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone all night. Sam Moultrie managed a safety to highlight for the Wolves’ defense.
Porter-Gaud 13, Augusta Christian 10
Porter-Gaud place kicker James Hill connected on a 31-yard field goal to help lead the Cyclones (4-4) past Augusta Christian (3-5), 13-10, in SCISA Class AAA Action.
Hill was crucial for the Cyclones in the win, also hitting a 27-yard field goal.
Quarterback Matt Kelly completed 11-of-19 pass for 125 yards. Wide receiver Tobias Lafayette was his main target on the night, catching 6 passes for 59 yards.
Cross 36, Bethune-Bowman 14
Dorian Pinckney’s rushed and caught a touchdown to lead Cross (4-4) past Bethune-Bowman (2-6) 36-14 Friday night.
Pinckney finished with 88 rushing yards. Tylik Green had a solid contribution for the Trojans, rushing 13 times for 72 yards and a TD. DeAndre Brown passed for 69 yards and a TD, while a solid defensive effort from the Trojans helped close out a hard fought victory for Cross.
First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26
First Baptist’s Davian Brown rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes (7-2) past Heathwood Hall (6-3) 39-26 Friday night.
Brown carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards, including a 61-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Will Daniel completed 12-of-21 for 237 yards and 2 TD passes.
McKay Wilson had four catches for 118 yards and a TD on the night. Sincere Brown made a big impact on both sides of the ball, finishing with four catches for 70 yards and a TD. He also returned an interception 60 yards for a TD.
Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0
Bishop England quarterback Cam Costa’s threw three touchdown passes to lead Bishop England (5-2) pastAcademic Magnet (1-5) 63-0 Friday night.
Costa’s TD passes included an 18-yard pass to Jarren McCoy, a 14-yard pass to Michael Long, and a 53-yard pass to McCoy for a second TD. Long scored two rushing TDs as well, including a 50-yard effort.
Bishop England’s defense was active all night, decisively shutting out Academic Magnet. Nate Abdou ran back a 39-yard interception for Bishop England. Drew Owens also scored for Bishop England, recovering a fumble and returning it for a 27-yard touchdown.
Oceanside 70, Phillip Simmons 0
Oceanside running back Keegan Williams rushed for 150 yards and scored six touchdown to lead Oceanside (8-0) to a huge 70-0 win over Philip Simmons (2-6).
Williams’ six rushing TDs came on just 11 attempts and included a 30-yard run. Quarterback Sean Cooney completed 12 of 13 passes for 200 yards and two TDs, both of which were caught by Walker Rhue.
Sophomore quarterback Garrison Kepley also saw some action, going 4-for-4 for 53 yards and a touchdown pass to Joel Osteen. Kepley also ran in a 1-yard touchdown for the Landsharks.
Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6
Georgetown quarterback Perry Jordan threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (2-5) past Hanahan (1-6) 20-6 Friday night.
Jordan threw a 35-yard TD pass to Eric Sherald in the second quarter and then tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Jaden Kinard in the second half. Ishmael Taylor finished off the scoring with a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Hanahan’s Josh Shaw rushed for a game-high 145 yards and scored the Hawks only TD on a 4-yard run. Jonathan Shelton rushed for 77 yards and completed 9 of 22 passes for 101 yards in the loss.
St. John’s 31, Military Magnet 0
St. John’s quarterback Jordan Brown threw for 156 yards and rushed for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Islanders past Military Magnet, 31-0, Friday night.
The Islanders offense rolled up 395 yards of total offense as Jaiden Morrison rushed for 25 yards and had 85 receiving yards and a TD. He added six tackles on defense.
Palmetto Christian 60, Patrick Henry 20
Palmetto Christian quarterback Connor Rourk scored seven total touchdowns to lead the Eagles (5-2) past Patrick Henry Academy (3-6) 60-20 Friday night.
Rourk completed 4-of-4 passing for 129 yards and three TDs and rushed nine times for 245 yards and four TDs.
Wyatt Shogren caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and made 6 tackles on defense. Carson Rourk caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and made a team high 11 tackles.
Ethan Lowther made a 15-yard touchdown catch along with 7 tackles and an interception on defense.
Dorchester Academy 31, Hilton Head Prep 22
Quarterback Colby Weeks scored three touchdowns to lead Dorchester Academy (3-4) past Hilton Head Prep (3-5) 31-22 Friday night.
Weeks went 15-of-28 for 162 yards and a touchdown through the air. On the ground he rushed 17 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Stokes had eight receptions for 70 yards and caught a TD pass from Weeks.
Brody Marchant made 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble for Dorchester Academy.
Friday night's Scores
A.C. Flora 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14
Abbeville 48, Silver Bluff 7
Andrew Jackson 51, Lewisville 18
Andrews 41, Latta 10
Aynor 38, Dillon 30
Batesburg-Leesville 39, Ninety Six 14
Battery Creek 6, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Beaufort 27, May River 21
Belton-Honea Path 49, Pickens 0
Berkeley 49, James Island 6
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 28, Thomas Heyward 16
Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0
Blackville-Hilda 37, Estill 6
Boiling Springs 30, Hillcrest 20
Brookland-Cayce 42, Midland Valley 0
Broome 14, Southside 13
C.A. Johnson 51, Eau Claire 8
Camden 28, Chester 7
Cane Bay 29, Stratford 28, OT
Cardinal Newman 35, Wilson Hall 13
Carolina Forest 56, St. James 7
Central 37, Chesterfield 14
Cheraw 24, Loris 21
Chesnee 45, Carolina High and Academy 14
Christ Church Episcopal 17, Landrum 14, OT
Clover 35, Rock Hill 10
Conway 35, South Florence 28
Crestwood 30, Dreher 23
Cross 36, Bethune-Bowman 14
D.W. Daniel 41, Walhalla 27
Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9
Dorman 35, James F. Byrnes 33
Dutch Fork 43, Lexington 7
East Clarendon 33, Kingstree 12
Eastside 63, Blue Ridge 19
Edisto 48, North Charleston 0
First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26
Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14
Gaffney 57, Riverside 7
Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 47, Catawba Ridge 30
Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6
Gilbert 30, Strom Thurmond 26
Goose Creek 35, Wando 10
Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Calhoun County 20
Green Sea Floyds 42, Lake View 6
Greenville 38, Travelers Rest 31
Greenwood 24, Easley 13
Greer 59, Berea 0
Hammond 49, Laurence Manning Academy 7
Hartsville 55, Wilson 13
Hilton Head Christian 37, Colleton Prep 14
Hilton Head Island 28, Colleton County 7
Hilton Head Prep 31, Dorchester Academy 22
Indian Land 47, W.J. Keenan 14
Johnsonville 36, Carvers Bay 14
King’s Academy 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 14
Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0
Laurens 42, J.L. Mann 14
Laurens Academy 70, Jefferson Davis44
Lee Central 26, North Central 21
Liberty 45, West Oak 24
Lower Richland 40, Lakewood 35
Lugoff-Elgin 17, Irmo 14
Manning 47, Waccamaw 22
Marion 28, Lake City 14
Mauldin 35, Spartanburg 32
McBee 56, Great Falls 7
Mullins 34, Hannah-Pamplico 8
Myrtle Beach 56, Marlboro County 6
Nation Ford 23, Northwestern 21
Newberry 14, Clinton 13
Newberry Academy 14, Clinton 13
North Augusta 35, South Aiken 24
Northwood Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 12
Oceanside Collegiate 70, Philip Simmons 0
Orangeburg Prep 41, Spartanburg Christian 20
Palmetto Christian 60, Patrick Henry 20
Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21
Pendleton 38, Crescent 0
Porter-Gaud 13, Augusta Christian, Ga. 10
Richard Winn Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 20
Ridge View 29, Westwood 18
River Bluff 45, Chapin 28
Saluda 50, Fox Creek 7
Seneca 62, Powdersville 34
South Pointe 60, Richland Northeast 0
Southside Christian 35, Blacksburg 0
Spring Valley 36, White Knoll 29
St. Joseph 55, McCormick 20
Summerville 50, West Ashley 0
Sumter 28, Blythewood 7
Swansea 34, Pelion 15
T.L. Hanna 43, Wade Hampton (G) 14
Timberland 42, Burke 0
Trinity Byrnes 57, Greenwood Christian 21
Union County 56, Mid-Carolina 21
W.W King Academy 28, Newberry Academy 24
Wade Hampton (H) 47, Lake Marion 14
Wagener-Salley 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
Wardlaw Academy 42, Clarendon Hall 22
Ware Shoals 41, Dixie 13
West Florence 24, Socastee 6
Westside 37, Woodmont 7
Whale Branch 22, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Whitmire 51, Calhoun Falls 6
Williston-Elko 46, North 0
Woodland 37, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36
Woodruff 26, Emerald 0
Wren 52, Palmetto 0
York Comprehensive 38, Lancaster 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andrew Jackson Academy vs. Northside Christian, ccd.