MONCKS CORNER — The streak lives on. Just barely.
In their closest game against a Lowcountry team since 2014, the Fort Dorchester Patriots overcame a two-touchdown deficit and defeated Berkeley 21-20 in overtime to extend their winning streak to 31 games over teams from the tri-county area.
Fort Dorchester’s last loss to an area team came in November 2014, and their closest game prior to Friday was 21 points. The Patriots improved to 6-1, while the Stags fell to 5-1 after the non-region game.
Junior Khalil Jenkins scored on 10-yard run on Fort Dorchester’s overtime possession to answer Berkeley’s overtime score – a 10-yard pass from Eric Tuttle to DJ Chisolm.
The difference came in the kicking game, where Berkeley missed their extra point in OT and Fort Dorchester’s Kobe Shelton drilled his attempt for the winning margin.
“We’ve been here before, we’ve been in a lot of big games,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “So proud of our kids. We didn’t play great. We made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but we hung in there. Berkeley is a good football team. Both teams played hard. It was a great game, great crowd. It was fun. Maybe we’ll see each other again in the playoffs.”
Berkeley held a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter, limiting Fort Dorchester to just over 100 total yards.
But the Stags may have left the winning points on the field late in the second quarter. Berkeley had the ball at the Patriots' 2-yard line when Fort Dorchester was called for a pass interference in the end zone on second down.
The ball was moved to the 1-yard line with a repeat of second down. Berkeley thought it was a first down and ended up throwing an incompletion on fourth down, thinking it was third down.
“We gave away three points, maybe a touchdown there,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “We had our chances to win the game. Our defense played good enough to win. We wasted some things offensively. In a game like this, every series is big and every mistake magnified.”
Keshawn Wicks scored on a 10-yard run to give Berkeley a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Demond Navarre returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards to the Fort Dorchester 7. Two plays later, Tuttle connected with Dervon Pesnell on a 10-yard scoring pass, giving Berkeley a 14-0 lead with less than a minute gone in the period.
Tuttle threw for 166 yards in the game but only 49 yards in the second half.
The Patriots answered with a 17-play, 79-yard drive that ended with quarterback De’Andrae Sabb scoring on a 1-yard with 3:36 remaining in the third. Berkeley punted on its next three possessions, and Sabb tied the game on a 1-yard run with 5:06 left.
Late in regulation, Fort Dorchester, playing without its long snapper, pooched a free kick that went out of bounds on its own 34 with 33 seconds left to play.
Berkeley reached the 25, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on LaPrad gave the Stags a first down at the 10. Wicks ran to the 3-yard line to set up the potential game-winning field goal, but the kick never got above the linemen and was blocked.
“They had a lineman downfield on the pass before, I mean behind the secondary, and they missed it,” LaPrad said of his penalty.
Should both teams go on to win their respective region championships later this fall, they could possibly meet in a third-round playoff game.